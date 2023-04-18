To better address the psychological discomfort that kids are experiencing after the pandemic, you need ” one school-family-health alliance with national and institutional coordination and an inter-ministerial and interdisciplinary table at Palazzo Chigi“. This was stated by Francesco Vaia, director of Inmi Spallanzani in Rome, participating in the special Adnkronos Salute dedicated to the psychological distress of young Italians.

“We need to go back to dialogue with our young people – the director remarks – also on social media which, if used well, can be the strategic means to overcome the challenges of the future: contrast to bullying and cyberbullying, sex education, healthy lifestyles, antibiotics -resistance. The key to everything is good communication – he underlines – as we have learned from the pandemic”.