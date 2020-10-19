E.A study by the Tübingen University Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy is another milestone on the way to a therapeutic procedure that is currently becoming the great hope of medicine: vagus nerve stimulation. It celebrated its first successes with epilepsy and depression, but there are now indications that it could help with anxiety, dementia, migraines, high blood pressure and autoimmune diseases such as Crohn’s disease and arthritis.

Which actually – with everything that is known about alleged panacea – should make you skeptical. But there is a trivial reason for the many possible uses of vagus stimulation: It affects an organ that is involved in almost all control mechanisms in the body.