In the 1930s, neurosurgeon Wilder Penfield pioneered a bold new type of cartography that has enabled this discovery about the vagus nerve today. While a stenographer took notes, he gently touched an electrode on the exposed brain of his awake and consenting patients and he asked what they felt when the electric current hit different areas.

Penfield wanted to better predict which brain functions would be threatened when surgeons had to remove tumors or pieces of tissue that were triggering seizures epileptics. Stimulation of adjacent brain regions, he found, produced sensations in corresponding body parts: hand, forearm, elbow. The result of his mapping was the iconic “Homunculus”: a map on the wrinkled outer layer of the brain that represents the surface of the body.

Penfield then ventured into more mysterious territory. When probing the insula, a deep fold in the cortex, some patients felt nauseous or gas-filled; others belched or vomited. “My stomach is upset and I smell like …”

Penfield found those visceral cues harder to decipher than to the brain map of the body surface. The brain regions responsible for the different internal sensations seemed to overlap. Sensory regions were difficult to distinguish from those that sent motor instructions such as telling the gut to contract.

Penfield once asked participants to swallow an electrode to detect changes in bowel contractions while stimulating their brains. But his map of the internal organs was fuzzy and ambiguous, and remained so for most of the next century.

Decades later, scientists have begun to unravel how our moist, spongy, slippery organs speak to the brain and how the brain responds. That two-way communication, known as interception, involves a complex system of nerves and hormones at the level of the body. Very recent exploration has focused on the vagus nerve: a massive, winding web of beyond 100,000 fibers that travel from almost all internal organs at the base of the brain and vice versa.

With new techniques to map nerve pathways in animals and measure interception in people, the researchers are adding striking new details to Penfield’s and other devised sketches. Scientists have known for over 100 years that the vagus nerve carries signals between organs and the brain stem.

As part of the parasympathetic nervous system, active when the body is comfortable or recovering from stress, the vagus regulates autonomic functions such as heart rate, breathing and digestion. But new studies have shown that signals carried by vagal fibers go beyond the brainstem, revealing a large interoceptive network in the brain that interprets internal changes, anticipates the body’s needs, and sends commands to meet them.

The network includes regions of the brain involved in more complex cognition, which also means the nerves that monitor basic functioning of the body they respond to and influence the way we remember, we process emotions and even build our sense of self.

By challenging traditional distinctions between brain and body disorders, the new studies may contain clues to the nature of consciousness. Compared to better understood senses such as sight, interception is like “a new continent,” says Catherine Tallon-Baudry, neuroscientist at the École Normale Supérieure.

The evidence that interception is the key to both physical and emotional well-being makes the vague a tempting therapeutic target. Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), which delivers electrical impulses to the vagus nerve through a device implanted under the collarbone, has already been approved in the United States to treat epilepsy and depression.

Less invasive forms of stimulation, including a device that delivers current to the skin of the neck and an ear-worn device called transcutaneous auricular VNS (taVNS), are being studied for conditions as diverse as rheumatoid arthritis, obesity, and Alzheimer’s disease.

However, it is unclear how both approaches might work and how to minimize side effects. Stimulate the vagus “Clearly does many things to the body”, he claims Kara Marshall, a postdoctoral fellow studying interception at Scripps Research. “The challenge is to find clear mechanisms”.

To do this, researchers must first map the complex connections of the vagus nerve and then define how the brain represents and responds to its messages. This task is daunting because, as with many peripheral nerves, the vagus nerve has many thin, sparse fibers that lack an insulating layer of fatty myelin, making them notoriously difficult to track.

Vagus nerve and the new studies

But new tools are refining the picture. Single cell RNA sequencing, which allows scientists to identify cell types within a tissue based on their gene expression patterns, has finally made it possible to dissect the “Dark matter of the vague”says Steve Liberles, a cell biologist at Harvard Medical School.

His team used genetics to identify a “staggering diversity” of vagal cell types in rodents, including cells that control respiration and trigger coughs, detect changes in blood pressure and oxygen, and detect stretching and nutrients. in the digestive system.

More recently, Liberles team discovered cells in the brain stem, connected to vagal neurons, which trigger nausea. This discovery could lead to more tolerable chemotherapies that avoid stimulating those nerve pathways or even compress them.

The findings, published last year in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could revive the idea that stress causes stomach ulcers. That idea was largely rejected in the 1980s after a study that led to a Nobel Prize in 2005 traced them to bacterial infections with Helicobacter pylori.

But the new work suggests that stress, by disrupting both vagal pathways, could hinder digestion and create a more welcoming environment for ulcer-inducing bacteria in the stomach, Strick says.

Other studies on vague connections suggest that they affect memory and learning. In a 2018 study in rats, neuroscientist Scott Kanoski of the University of Southern California disrupted vagal sensory connections between the stomach and hippocampus, a brain region crucial for memory formation.

The disruption prevented the animals from remembering new objects and places and slowed the birth of neurons. Interoceptive cues help the hippocampus form vital memories – where we last found a really good snack, for example, or which meal made us sick.

Although some psychiatric disorders clearly originate only in the brain, “I am convinced that in other cases they may originate in the body”says neurosurgeon Kevin J. Tracey, president of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. His team studied how signals between the brain and viscera modulate the immune system and recently identified a group of cells in the mouse brain stem that regulates inflammation by sending signals to the spleen through the vagus nerve.