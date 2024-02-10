Over the years, we have witnessed exciting films about the fidelity and loyalty of dogs to their masters. However, the real story of Vaguito, nicknamed the 'Peruvian Hachiko', greatly surpasses fiction. This dog has conquered the hearts and respect of everyone in the world by waiting for its owner in a moving way. The events took place on Punta Negra beach, in Lima, Peru, where Vaguito went viral. Every day, the dog arrived at that spa and, despite the stifling heat, he sat with his gaze fixed toward the horizon to wait for the return of his master, a fisherman who died years ago.

A local resident, named Jolie Mejia, was surprised by this fact and decided to investigate the history of the animal. She discovered that Vaguito belonged to a fisherman who had died, but the dog did not know it, so she continued waiting faithfully on the seashore.

This story went viral on social networks and attracted the attention of the foreign press, which compared it to that of Hachiko. One of those reports came to the eyes of filmmaker Alex Hidalgo in 2022, who was fascinated and decided to take the story of Vaguito to the big screen. In 2024, his project has become a reality, so he announced the release date and presented the first official trailer.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Remember me': the romantic film between a student from San Marcos and one from the U. de Lima

Official trailer for 'Vaguito: I'll wait for you on the shore'

When is 'Vaguito: I'll wait for you on the shore' released nationwide?

Based on real events, 'Vaguito: I'll wait for you on the shore' will hit theaters this April 18 nationwide. The film, with a duration of an hour and a half, features the leading role of Julián Legaspi, Known for his character as Caligula in the Peruvian miniseries 'Avenging Angel' from 1993.

The cast also includes the Bolivian-Brazilian actor Fernando Arze and the Peruvian Fiorella Rodríguez. In addition, it will mark the big screen debut of the salsa singer Daniela Darcourtwho will have a small role.

The dog that gives life to Vaguito and Julián Legaspi, protagonists of the new Peruvian film. Photo: Julián Legaspi/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: National cinema in 2023: the most viewed Peruvian films of the year

What will the movie 'Vaguito' be about?

“Vaguito, an abandoned dog, is rescued by 'Pancho' (Legaspi), an honest leader of a fishing association. 'Pancho' finds himself facing a fishing mafia and his fight to deliver justice will trigger, together with the dog, a series of events whereby he will be the victim of betrayal on the high seas. After that tragedy, Vaguito, faithful to his owner 'Pancho', will refuse to leave the beach and will stay day after day waiting for the friend he could not say goodbye to and who lies in the depths of the sea,” presents the synopsis of the Peruvian film.