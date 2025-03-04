He vague eye o Amblopia is an abnormal visual development in the first years of life. It can be affirmed that the “learning” of vision fails that one of the eyes, sometimes the two, have vision problems such as myopia, farsightedness and astigmatism and the brain opts to use the eye that see better called “dominant eye.”

Causes of the vague eye

Strabismus and others

The blurred vision is the main cause that can lead to the brain to ignore the vision of an eye; But it can also happen by:

– strabismus. Muscle imbalance in the situation or placement of the eyes that make them cross or deviate.

– Refractive problems such as myopia, farsightedness and/or astigmatism.

– Cataracts.

The main risk factors for vague eye are: premature birth, low birth weight, developmental disorders and family history.

Vago Eye Symptoms

They twist their head, wink an eye …

Some symptoms that indicate that there may be an amblopia are some behaviors of children who have to suspect us as:

– strabismus.

– Turn your head to look.

– Lick constantly.

– Wink an eye to see.

– Encourage your eyes.

– Cling a lot to things.

– Ocular redness.

Diagnosis of the Vago Eye

Ocular exam

In the ocular examination the specialist in child ophthalmology will seek differences of vision between one eye and another. To do this he will cover an eye and if the child tries to see above or below the patch or cries there is already a first indication that he is being deprived of the eye he uses to see.

Optical graduation tests will also be performed and neuropsychological problems that may cause visual difficulty will be discarded; especially in cases of reading difficulty.

TREATMENT AND MEDICATION OF THE VAGO EYE

Ocular occlusion and glasses

The main treatment of the vagus eye is eye occlusion with patches so that the “vagus eye” has to work. The patch must be comfortable but it is also important that it remains firm and does not take off. Above all, it is crucial that does not allow vision through the edges. It is important to raise awareness and educate the child; especially when it is very small so that the patch is not removed. Apart, the ocular occlusion regularly has the help of graduated glasses for the vision problem that the patient may have (myopia, farsightedness …). The treatment of amblopia is for a lifetime because it is important to strengthen the vision of the weak eye without neglecting the vision provided by the other eye. In some cases, surgery can be used.

Vago Eye Prevention

Ophthalmological assessment between 3 and 4 years

It is recommended to perform an ophthalmological evaluation between 3 and 4 years to assess visual acuity and discard anomalies that may affect the development of vision. Apart, it is recommended, from 5 years to go annually to the ophthalmological review whether there are vision problems and if they have a perfect vision.