Civitavecchia – “A country like Italy – with 7,500 km of coastline – must be able to make the most of the important opportunities offered by the maritime economy, including those of cruise tourism, which already today contributes approximately 70 billion euros to the national economy and employs over 400 thousand people. Italy must make its voice heard even more in Europe. Becoming a leader in this sector. Because the “blue economy” is increasingly at the center of the strategies and investment plans of the European Union”. This was stated by Pierfrancesco Vago, executive president of the cruise division – MSC Group, during the christening ceremony of Explora II, in Civitavecchia.

Simpler procedures for seafarers

“We are not asking for resources for the cruise sector, but for the ferry sector. They play a fundamental role for the country. They guarantee the essential territorial continuity with our islands, large and small. For too long the ferry sector has been undervalued and neglected, for this reason it deserves greater attention. Considering the growth of the fleets, we also risk a real operational emergency due to the large number of seafarers to be hired. Many professional figures are in fact no longer available in Italy and Europe. We must turn to other countries. However, we encounter considerable difficulties for the issuing of visas by embassies. We ask to be able to start a discussion with your department, Mr. Minister, providing our maximum support to resolve the problem”. Pierfrancesco Vago said.