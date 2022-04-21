At the beginning of March he had called for “a rapid cessation of the conflict”. But in February, summoned by Putin to the Urals with the other billionaires, he fell silent. Weakened by sanctions, billionaire fortune but in a swoop: portrait of a tycoon who had taken over one of the largest Italian oil refineries from Erg

Whoever starts talking about “negotiations with the Ukrainians” (Roman Abramovich) or “rapid cessation of the conflict” (Vagit Alekperov), even evading the term “special military operation” and evoking the word war, either with a principle of poisoning or resigned from the company he had been driving for thirty years. Russian oligarchs who try to say something, one way or another, perhaps even on commission from Moscow, receive warnings. There is no escaping your own story: that of being born and having prospered thanks to the Kremlin. All the rest is an image operation, more or less remotely controlled by the Kremlin, more or less dictated by the desire to save himself.

Vagit Alekperov, the chief executive officer of Lukoil, 71, worth $ 14.4 billion (but falling fast), stepped down yesterday as president of Lukoil, Russia’s second largest oil group, which has huge interests in Great Britain. Britain and Italy, and still controls one of the largest Italian refineries, the Isab di Priolo, in Sicily, with a capacity of 320 thousand barrels per day. Alekperov was deputy energy minister in the Soviet Union in 1990, in 1991 he founded the first vertical state energy company (it was called Langepas-Uray-Kogalymneft), which did everything from exploration to the production, refining and sale of oil. On April 5, 1993, with Boris Yeltsin’s decree of privatization of companies in the oil sector, it was transformed into the Lukoil joint-stock company. And Alekperov became a billionaire ipso facto. Born with Yeltsin, he survived very well with Putin. Dozens of photos show them smiling. At the end of February, when Putin summoned the oligarchs to an unspecified location in the Urals to announce the war, Alekperov was obviously there. And he was silent.

The reasons for Lukoil’s resignation as president have not been stated, but some facts can be lined up. One, in early March, Lukoil issued a note calling for “a resolution of the conflict through a negotiation process” (the Abramovich negotiations, in fact). He did not do it out of kindness, Alekperov, just as Mikhal Fridman (Alpha Group), or Oleg Deripaska (Rusal), or precisely Roman Abramovich did not speak in favor of peace out of kindness: if anything, to save money and lifestyle, their own and of the children, accustomed to the dolce vita in Europe and now suddenly ousted, sanctions that clearly appear devastating to the Russians who suffer them (a little less to the Italian commentators). Two, by March 2020 Alekperov’s stake in Lukoil’s authorized capital had already dropped to 3.11 percent, suggesting share transfers (another 5.43 percent of his shares were indirectly controlled, including through mutual funds. family and mutual funds). Three, according to Forbes, his net worth in 2021 was 24.9 billion, had dropped to 14.4 billion, and today perhaps even less. According to the Guardian, after the latest sanctions in the UK and the EU, Lukoil was losing a billion pounds a day, and Alekperov was struggling to administer it. The sixth EU sanctions package will precisely concern an embargo on Russian oil. Already on March 3, the London Stock Exchange had suspended the trading of 27 companies with strong links with the Kremlin, including Gazprom, Sberbank, Severstal (the largest steel company, by Alexei Mordashov), the aluminum company EN + (by Oleg Deripaska ), Rosneft, VKontakte, Evraz (from Abramovich), the largest Russian producer of Polyus gold (controlled by the Suleiman Kerimov family), and the list included Lukoil. Although in decline, Lukoil still paid 5 billion a year to the Kremlin coffers in 2020. How to do business like this? Better to at least try to save yourself.

Like so many oligarchs, Alekperov was pampered in Italy for many reasons. Basically, for the money he paid us. Between 2008 and 2013, the Erg of the Garrone family collected 2.6 billion euros for the Isab refinery in Priolo, which was gradually sold. Alekperov, who is Azerbaijani, also had a foot (through 10 per cent of Lukoil in the Shaha Denitz Consortium) in the most hated pipeline by the Russians (and the Grillini), the Azeri Tap, which emerges in Salento and was not liked by Vladimir Putin indeed, it was the European geopolitical attempt to free the countries of the southern shore of the Mediterranean from almost absolute energy dependence on Gazprom (with the South Stream project, which flows into Friuli) and from Algeria and Libya.

Now everything suddenly falters for Alekperov. Even personal goods, villas, boats. Like the Galactic Super Nova, the 75-meter yacht that was geolocated off the southeastern coast of Sicily at the beginning of March, then in Kotor, Montenegro, then poof, disappeared, perhaps with radar off to escape her kidnapping.