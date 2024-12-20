Colpitis, vaginitis or vulvovaginitis is an inflammation of the vagina and is probably the most common gynecological disease. All women can suffer from this disorder at some point.

Causes of colpitis or vaginitis

Attack on the vaginal defense system

Colpitis is an inflammation of the vagina that is caused by the malfunction of the vaginal defense system that normally acts when pathogens enter that threaten to cause inflammation.

There are various reasons why the defense mechanism is affected and unable to act. One of them is the use of antibiotics that destroy the natural bacterial flora of the vagina. The use of contraceptive methods and sexual relations themselves can also influence the poor functioning of the defensive system.

Another cause is the absence of estrogen, which occurs in girls, women of menopausal age and the elderly. Having diabetes mellitus is also a factor that affects the decline of the defense system.

If this mechanism fails, it is easy for pathogens to enter and cause inflammation of the vagina. The most common pathogens are bacteria, such as staphylococci, streptococci, and gonococci (gonorrhea pathogens). The causes are also parasites, fungi or viruses.

There are three types:

– Bacterial. Complex alteration of the vaginal flora that causes a decrease in lactobacilli (benign bacteria) and increases the presence of pathogenic anaerobes ‘Gardnerella vaginalis’ and ‘Prevotella’, ‘Peptostreptococcus’ and ‘Bacteroides spp’.

– Candidiasis. Infection by a candida type fungus.

– Trichomoniasis. Parasitic infection by ‘Trichomonas vaginalis’ (trichomoniasis).

Some risk factors They can be:

– Bad hygiene.

– forgotten tampons.

– Use of clothing or items that retain heat and moisture in the area.

Symptoms of colpitis or vaginitis

Vaginal discharge and pain during sexual intercourse

The symptoms of colpitis are quite clear and help to easily identify the disease. The clearest is vaginal discharge, which looks mucous or foamy and usually gives off a strong and unpleasant odor. Frequently, there is an infection caused by various bacteria. Another clear sign is having pain when having sex. And it is also common to have itching in the affected area.

Diagnosis of colpitis or vaginitis

vaginal examination

The doctor uses an examination of the vagina to study the vaginal mucosa that appears inflamed, reddish and with vaginal discharge that covers it. During this examination, samples are collected to perform a bacteriological analysis that will determine the pathogen causing the disorder.

Treatment and medication for colpitis or vaginitis

Identification of the causative pathogen to determine treatment

Once the pathogen causing the inflammation has been identified, it is possible to determine what type of treatment is most appropriate. Typically, the doctor uses antibiotics in the case of a bacterial infection and antibiotics in the case of a fungal infection. It is advisable not to have sexual relations during treatment.

Prevention of colpitis or vaginitis

Avoid infections

The way to avoid colpitis is, logically, to avoid infections. For this, the use of condoms during sexual relations is very helpful to prevent the entry of pathogens. You must take care of the hygiene of the area, but using appropriate soaps for the area, since other soaps can contribute to the destruction of the defense system.