Dr. Yogesh Tandon

Question: When the penis enters my vagina, it hurts a lot and the penis is not fully penetrated. What kind of logic is that. what should be done. Please advise appropriately. Penis does not enter the wife’s vagina during sex, what should I do?

answer: This problem is very common with newly married couples. Try to use extra lubrication condoms or lubricating oil during penetration. If the problem persists then you need to come to my clinic for consultation and treatment.

