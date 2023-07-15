Volkswagen is catching up with sales of electric cars.

Is the sale of (electric) cars going so well or is it mainly catching up? The latter is important anyway. After years of chip and material shortages, factories are running at normal levels again. And with that, cars are also delivered that should have been in a customer’s driveway earlier.

Volkswagen Group sells electric cars

The sales figures can therefore give a distorted picture. Nevertheless, the Volkswagen Group writes good figures. In the first six months of this year, the German car group sold 321,600 fully electric cars. That is an increase of no less than 50 percent compared to the same period a year ago. In Europe, there is even an increase of 68 percent with 217,000 EVs sold.

The range of electric models within VAG has grown and the brands can now also deliver better than before. The Volkswagen ID family has expanded considerably worldwide. What started with an ID.3 and ID.4 has grown into the ID.5, ID.6, ID.7 and the ID. Buzz. Then there is the Cupra Born, Skoda with the Enyaq and Audi also has EVs in its range.

Most popular models

The most popular electric model within the group is the VW ID.4. 101,200 units of this car were sold. In second place is the ID.3 and third is the Audi Q4 e-tron. They don’t come close to the ID.4 in terms of sales, but still each account for about 50,000 sales.

Overall car sales

It’s not just electrical that matters. The Volkswagen Group is doing good business anyway. Overall car sales of all models within the range increased by almost 13 percent. In the first six months of 2023, VAG sold 4.37 million cars. In Western Europe, sales increased by almost 27 percent (1.64 million sales), while China showed a dip. The Asian country is one of the most important markets for the Volkswagen Group.

