Vaffanvip by Igor Righetti wins the “Roma videoclip” award

The Rome video clip award to “Vaffanvip“, the ironic communication project in a musical key by Igor Righetti dedicated to the “dead of fame”. With Patricia de Blanck. The recognition, now in its twentieth edition, was delivered in the Cinecittà studios. The video clip of the song, subtitled in English, exceeded 200,000 views on YouTube in the first two weeks of its release

The 20th edition of “Rome video clip – Cinema meets music” which took place yesterday in the Cinecittà studios awarded the ironic video clip of the communication project in a musical key “Vaffanvip“, on all streaming music platforms, born from an idea of ​​the journalist and radio and television host Rai Igor Righetti inspired by the thousands of “dead of fame” without any artistic talent who crowd the media circus and every type of platform in search of the coveted visibility, the quarter of an hour of notoriety which in many cases is reduced to a handful of seconds.

The direction and photography of the video clip of the song, which in the first two weeks of its publication on YouTube exceeded 200,000 views, are by Max Filippini. The song is written and performed by Igor Righetti with Countess Patrizia de Blanck, the influencer and social media manager Lorenzo Castellucciothe songwriter Samuel Socci and the musician and songwriter Phil Bianchi who also took care of the arrangement in a dance-pop key with ethnic contaminations. The song was premiered on Rai1 in the program “Today is another day” by Serena Bortone and relaunched by “Striscia la Notizia”.

