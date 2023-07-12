Genoa – Matthias Naples he was polite and kind. He loved good food, wrestling, Zerocalcare comics and Genoa, his favorite team. He hated disorder: he was a precise person, especially at work, in the Human Genetics laboratory of the Giannina Gaslini Institute where he performed the role of administrative employee. Despite the disease, a complex congenital heart disease, and further pathologies diagnosed over the years that forced him to long and numerous hospitalizations, Mattia tried to lead a life as normal as possible: he attended his studies, found a job, got a driver’s license and bought a car. A Smart, which he cared so much. Courage, determination and a smile that he never lost. Indeed, very often it was he who gave strength to those who were next to him.

Mattia was one of those people who made himself loved. Two years after his death, at the age of just 25, his memory is still alive: for the second consecutive year, lifelong friends wanted to remember him with the “Vaffancuore” memorial in Crocefieschi, a village in the Genoese hinterland very dear to him, where he spent his holidays. For the whole week, until Saturday 15 July, at the parish pitch, which since last year bears his name, a football tournament for adults and children will take place with the participation of about sixty people and more music, food stands, games and a lottery. “Mattia was a person who brought joy wherever he went. Despite the many difficulties encountered, he was able to fully enjoy life ”, recalls his cousin Giorgia Grattarola, one of the architects – together with Sara, Luca and many other friends – of the organization of the charity event, whose proceeds will be entirely donated to Little Hearts, voluntary organization at the forefront of support for families with children suffering from congenital or acquired heart disease and which collaborates with the cardiology and heart surgery departments of the Gaslini hospital.

A party and lots of smiles, just as Mattia would have liked, to have fun and help do good: “Vaffancuore was a term that Mattia used to defuse his illness. He would be proud of the atmosphere of aggregation and sharing that has been created. Our goal is to remember him with joy and help the Gaslini hospital”, underlines Giorgia. Last year, with the proceeds from the first memorial in memory of Mattia Napoli, it was possible to donate two wheelchairs to the nephrology department, a wheelchair and two microwaves to the cardiac surgery department and a tablet with case to the cardiology department. Among the upcoming events in favor of the Piccoli Cuori association, in memory of Mattia, there will be the first Blues Festival, at Parco Braia, also in Crocefieschi, scheduled for the evenings of Friday 21 and Saturday 29 July, with the music of Paolo Bonfanti & Band, Aldo De Scalzi and Fabrizio Poggi and Enrico Polverari.