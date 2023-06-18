Vado Ligure – Put in the atmosphere of a classic summer festival and the Michelin guide stars. What comes out? A skinny capon to scream! Literally. It happened over the weekend Saint Hermesfraction of Vado Ligure, where the traditional and crowded Festival of Ligurian Dishes has been enriched this year by the touch of a starred chef: Giuseppe “Giuse” RicchebuonoMichelin star with the “Vescovado” restaurant in Noli, who passed on his art to the volunteers in the kitchen of the SMS Rights and Duties by coaching them for a few hours.

The crowded festival of Sant’Ermete

Agenda: how to make Giuse’s lean Cappon. A fact of secrets, doses, even compositional art. It is now a famous dish for the patrons of the starred restaurant in Noli but certainly not easy to prepare, to find, to imitate.



The starred lean capon

The chef is originally from Sant’Ermete where the grampaa century ago, it had been right president of the local company of mutual aid. In practice, this singular partnership was indeed a gastronomic encounter but also a romantic occasion for the chef back home.



Chef Giuse Ricchebuono at work

In recent days, Ricchebono has indeed met cooks and cooks of theRights and Duties to explain them, ingredients in hand, the secrets of the preparation of his specialty. It was a real practical cooking lesson in which there was no shortage of questions and jokes. And on the weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, the final exam: Giuse’s Cappon Magro it was presented on the menu of the festival literally making havoc judging by the comments of the many participants.