They surprised him while, in the port of Vado, he was intent on recovering a load of drugs hidden in a container that had been unloaded from a merchant ship, the “Maersk Penang” coming from Ecuador with a load of bananas. The man, an Albanian, was arrested in an operation by the Guardia di Finanza and the Customs and Monopolies Agency, which led to the seizure of 85 kilos of cocaine. Blitz triggered during the ordinary monitoring of maritime trade flows involving the port hubs of Savona and Vado Ligure aimed in particular at transnational shipments of goods from geographical areas considered

risk”.

The container, once disembarked from the ship, was subjected to a thorough inspection together with the financiers of the provincial command of Savona which led to the discovery and seizure of the drug load. The subsequent investigations carried out by the military led to the arrest of the Albanian, a twenty-one year old homeless man, who was found in possession of a mobile phone and various equipment suitable for the forced opening of the container.

«Since the beginning of 2023, more than 250 kilos of cocaine have been seized thanks to the joint activity of customs officials and the military of the Guardia di Finanza, who collaborate constantly through an exchange of information that is fundamental in the context of the port basin of Savona-Vado Ligure, whose traffic, compared to the same period of the year 2022, increased by 20%, a condition that increased the customs controls of this kind by 30%» reads a note from the Guardia di Finanza.