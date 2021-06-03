The last market day arrived in a stressful day for the Spanish, in which the sports management was looking for an extreme to put the icing on the most expensive squad in the history of the category. First rang loudly Hernani Santos, of I raised, but finally the operation did not progress. Appeared then Alvaro Vadillo, signed that same summer by the Celtic, but that did not convince Oscar Garcia, technician at that time of the celestial club. “It was a market opportunity “, commented Francisco Rufete.

But Vadillo says goodbye to the season with the lowest participation of the Espanyol squad: he only participated in 196 minutes, which represents five percent of the total, without starting games in LaLiga SmartBank. Once adapted, the man from Cádiz made his debut on matchday five against the Alcorcón, when he played 17 minutes. He continued as a replacement until matchday 9, where he accumulated 69 minutes, but an untimely injury left him inactive for the rest of the first round.

Against Girona, on matchday 22, he returned to the team. Two and a half months had passed and Espanyol started a bad streak, perhaps the moment of greatest doubt of the season. Vadillo returned on the good wave, before Fuenlabrada and Castellón, where he accumulated 54 minutes. But what seemed like a resurrection for the final stretch of the championship became, again, a period of prolonged substitutions: seven games Vadillo was without a player, in which Espanyol certified promotion.

He returned to the Ponferradina and dismissed the course before him Alcorcón. The player has been a testimony of the promotion, in which he has not been able to collaborate too much as he does not have minutes. Espanyol executed the mandatory purchase clause in case of returning to First, so the end will continue to be a parakeet, now owned.