He landed at Espanyol on the horn of the summer market closing, on October 5, 2020, and with the start of that same window, but this 2021, it is news again Alvaro Vadillo. First, because the compulsory purchase option which was then signed, in the transfer from Celta de Vigo, has been formally executed after promotion. And second, because the parakeet club thinks about its situation with the team in First.

The idea about the future of Vadillo passes right now by find a way out for a loan, since has not finished curdling in the parakeet group, with Vicente Moreno on the bench. But, at the same time, he is 26 years old and in the past he has proven to be competitive – he started a good part of the 2019-20 season at Granada that entered the Europa League, so it cannot be ruled out in the medium term. The question, with the suitors that may arise, is that are willing to take on a sensitive part of your token, if not all.

The winger, who arrived at the RCDE Stadium officially unreleased with Celta –Which signed him free, after having finished his contract at Granada–, has not started in a single match of this last campaign, in which he has participated in 14 times between LaLiga Smartbank and the Copa del Rey, spread over just 234 minutes. The amount of your purchase is around 1.8 million.