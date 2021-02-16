After several days of controversy, this Tuesday the Peruvian government released the list of the 487 people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 before the populations at risk and priority groups. Among the dozens of officials – and their families – shines the name of former president Martín Vizcarra, his wife and brother. The interim president Francisco Sagasti sent the names of those involved to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office and promised that they will have to answer to the Justice.

Peru, a country with one of the highest death rates in the world due to Covid-19 (per million inhabitants), faces an unprecedented scandal: senior officials and former members of the Government and their families fraudulently advanced in secret to the immunization process.

The controversy, known as ‘Vacunagate’, shakes the upper echelons of power. Two ministers have already resigned and the number of resignations could increase after this February 16 the list of the 487 people involved. The outrage is such that the interim president Francisco Sagasti promised sanctions before the Justice and the president of Congress, Mirtha Vásquez, asked that they be sanctioned “with all the rigor of the law.”

In the list, delivered by the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, which worked on the trials of the Sinopharm vaccine with which irregular immunizations were practiced, the former president is confirmed Martin Vizcarra, who according to the registry received the first dose of the antidote on October 2, 2020 and the second on October 29, when he was still president, days before being dismissed.

The former Minister of Health also appears Pilar Mazzetti, who aggravates the controversy by confirming that he received the first injection on January 12, 2021 and the second on February 6, a day before the first batch of Sinopharm arrived in Peru, and in contradiction with his words, since he had publicly shown its intention to be the last to be vaccinated, although it had already done so.

Also listed Walter Malaga, head of clinical trials at the University in charge of studies of the Chinese antidote, the former Deputy Minister of Health, Luis Suarez-Ognio and other public employees.

The inclusion of the relatives of these officials as “guests” and “close environment” is striking. Among them, Vizcarra’s wife, Maribel Diaz, the ex-president’s brother, Cesar Vizcarra, the daughter of the head of clinical trials, Ariana Malaga, the sister of the former Deputy Minister of Health, Maria del Carmen Suárez-Ognio, the children of the former official: Juliet and Luis Suárez, like his wife Ines Caro Khan, among others.







In his defense, last Sunday, former Vice Minister Luis Suárez-Ognio assured that “this candidate vaccine was applied to me and to members of the team in charge of the response to the pandemic on a voluntary basis, each one assuming individually the risk that a product not yet evaluated in phase 3 and knowing that its real efficacy and safety were unknown ”.

Meanwhile, the interim president sent the list to the Prosecutor’s Office, Congress, the Comptroller’s Office, and the commission of the Ministry of Health to investigate the case.

Vizcarra and his wife were vaccinated at the Government Palace

Although the first investigations show that the process began in 2020, the controversy broke out on February 11, when Martín Vizcarra admitted in an interview that he was vaccinated against Covid-19 in October. Months before the drug was approved by the country’s regulator, on January 27, and the inoculation plan officially began on February 9.

This Tuesday new details were known about what happened, in the middle of the virtual hearings before the Congressional Oversight Commission. In his statement, the head of clinical trials, Walter Málaga, said that he and nurse Cynthia Castillo vaccinated the then president and his wife at the Government Palace and that they did so at the request of Vizcarra.

Castillo affirmed that, after the application of the vaccines, they gave the then first lady and her husband a card with the dates of the inoculations, which in both cases they wrote NA (not applicable), because “the president and his wife did not they were part of the 12,000 volunteers who had entered this research study ”.

File-The then Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra with his wife Maribel Díaz and their son Martino attend a parade within the celebrations for the anniversary of independence, in Lima, Peru, on July 29, 2018. © Teo Bizca / AFP

Days before, the former head of state assured that he had received the doses as a volunteer for clinical trials, but the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia refuted that version. On February 14, the Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation against Vizcarra to determine if he abused his power to immunize himself before the majority of Peruvians.

According to official data, Sinopharm clinical trials in the Andean country were carried out between September and December 2020 with about 12,000 volunteers. Local managers of the study received 3,200 additional doses destined for personnel related to the investigation, but it is now known that many were diverted to politicians and those close to them.

Two female ministers resigned and more officials stumble amid investigations

The growing scandal has already cost Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti her job, who resigned on February 14, when she was criticized and pointed out as also responsible for the early vaccination of the ousted president.

Mazzetti resigned as Congress proposed a vote of no confidence against her. Some lawmakers have questioned his decisions since the pandemic began.

Now, predictably, she will also be investigated when it became known this Tuesday that she herself was part of the so-called ‘Vacunagate’.

Photo published by the Ministry of Health of Peru (Minsa) that shows Minister Pilar Mazzetti, announcing the first case of the new strain of coronavirus from the United Kingdom in Peru, during a press conference in Lima, on January 8, 2021 . Karel NAVARRO Peruvian Ministry of Health / AFP

The second minister to resign was the head of the Foreign Relations portfolio, Elizabeth astete, who left office on Thursday after admitting that it was a “serious mistake” to have received the vaccine on January 22, before the general immunization began. Hours later, the Vice Minister of Health, Luis Suárez-Ognio, resigned.

File-The then Foreign Minister of Peru, Elizabeth Astete, during an event, in Lima, Peru, on December 16, 2020. © Presidency of Peru / Via Reuters

Newly appointed Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said on Monday that an initial review suggested that between 15 and 20 senior officials received the antidote irregularly, so more officials are expected to be relieved of their positions.

“Those who have been involved in these totally improper and inappropriate acts will not have a place in my government,” Sagasti warned at the weekend.

While the outrage grows, Peru counts to date a total of 1,238,501 infections and 43,880 fatalities due to the virus.

With Reuters, EFE and local media