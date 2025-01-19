

Tomas Vaclik It is not without details with the Sevilla that it defended not too long ago, just a matter of years. The last one was the gift that the remembered goalkeeper sent to Jesús Navas on the occasion of his retirement, a present that draws special attention on social networks and that has so excited the palace man that he has uploaded it on his social networks to thank him for such a detail.

And unlike others, Vaclik already went to meet the Seville-Celtawhich was the last match played in Nervión by Jesús Navas who would also have his well-deserved tribute days later at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Czech goalkeeper did not want to miss the last races for the Sevilla side of the palace, which at the time welcomed Vaclik who today is still without a team at 35 years old after his last adventure in Albacete.

As the Sevillistas remember, Vaclik spent three seasons in the Sevilla goal: from 2018 to 2021, three years that the goalkeeper born in Czech Republic You will remember, since in one of them he was proclaimed champion of the Europa League, in the 2019-20 season after Lopetegui’s Sevilla beat Inter Milan in the grand final of said continental tournament held in Cologne.

Years after all that, Vaclik recognizes who today is still and will continue to be a Sevilla legend, and this is how he sends it to him with this great little gift. A Jesús Navas who was grateful for the fine jewelry mini-stadium that the Czech goalkeeper has commissioned for him, made by TARESPAa brand specialized in the artisanal production of mini stadiums made with glass. In one of the stands you can see Navas lifting his last Europa League with Sevilla.