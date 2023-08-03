The Czech Tomas Vaclik, 34, is the goalkeeper that Cartagena wants to replace Aarón Escandell, recently transferred to UD Las Palmas for an amount close to 500,000 euros. Vaclik, who defended the Sevilla goal between 2018 and 2021, is currently without a team after ending his relationship with Huddersfield. He signed for the English team on January 31, after an unsuccessful stage at the Greek Olympiakos, and his time in the British Championship has been short-lived. The Czech goalkeeper only played thirteen games with Huddersfield, who ended up being 18th in the English second division and managed to maintain the category. When he arrived, Huddersfield was in the relegation zone and the minimum objective of permanence was achieved.

Vaclik, who has been fully capped for his country 54 times, remains the Czech national team’s first-choice goalkeeper. The performance that he offered at Sevilla has not been given again in any of his following destinations, but he is still a guaranteed goalkeeper and in Second Division there are several of the teams that intend to get his services. He is a valued goalkeeper, well valued in Spain and with a lot of experience.

Negotiations between Cartagena and the Ostrava-born goalkeeper started even before Escandell signed for Las Palmas. He is the preferred option for Paco Belmonte, Manuel Sánchez Breis and Víctor Sánchez del Amo, but he is not the easiest. Not the cheapest either. Vaclik has played three Euro Cups, was named the best Czech footballer in 2018 and 2019 and was in the ideal eleven for Euro 2021 of the prestigious French newspaper L’Equipe.

Although his level is no longer what he showed in his three seasons at Sevilla, his cachet is high. And at Efesé they know that convincing the Czech is going to be difficult. Elche, if they finally transfer Edgar Badía to Rayo Vallecano, are willing to push hard for Vaclik and Albacete are also negotiating with him. In Cartagena they are waiting, understanding that the proximity of the start of the competition will make the Czech goalkeeper make a decision shortly.

Vaclik is the best option that Efesé has, but not the only one. There are two other goalkeepers in the bedroom, in case the signing of the Czech finally falls through. Belmonte and Breis expect the former Sparta player from Prague, Basel and Seville to give a definitive answer in the next few hours. Whether affirmative or negative, in the albinegro club they expect an answer. The start of the league is approaching and the objective is for the goalkeeper who is going to fight with Marc Martínez for the starting position to come as soon as possible. The Iranian Amir, formerly of Ponferradina, is ruled out, while the Murcian Andrés Fernández is not an alternative that Paco Belmonte and Manuel Sánchez Breis are considering at the moment.

“A dream come true”



Going back to Vaclik, in his sports career he has won a Europa League with Sevilla FC, three leagues and a cup in Switzerland with Basel, a Greek league with Olympiacos, and a league and a Czech cup with Sparta Prague. He always played in winning teams. However, starting last January he had to fight for very different objectives, since Huddersfield was in the relegation zone in the Championship when he signed for the English team.

The goalkeeper himself explained on social networks his motivation for signing for Huddersfield, apparently taking a step back in a career full of titles. «For most of my career I have played for teams fighting for the title. Now, I’m going to test the pressure at the other end of the table. British football has been a lifelong dream of mine that has just come true,” he confessed upon signing for Huddersfield.

It hasn’t lasted long there. The truth is that his march to the English second division surprised many. But it was not the first decision in his career that was quite surprising. Nor was his signing for Olympiacos very well understood, after the end of his contract with Sevilla. He spent three seasons at the Nervión club and played 94 games. He lost prominence in the last year due to the explosion of the Moroccan Bono. Despite this, he had a very good poster in the Spanish First Division.

In addition, when he went to the Greek Super League he was 31 years old and had just completed a great Euro Cup. And it is that the guadameta was planted in the quarterfinals with the Czech Republic. Together with goalscorer Patrick Shick, Vaclik had an outstanding performance with his national team, especially in the victory against the Netherlands, one of the favorites, in the round of 16. They could no longer eliminate Denmark in the quarterfinals, another of the surprises of the tournament, but the tournament that Vaclik did was superb.

After that 2021 Euro Cup, the goalkeeper had other options, such as continuing in Spain (Elche and Granada wanted him in the First Division) or even returning to his country, but he chose to take the path of going to Greece and meeting a new country. He didn’t do too well.