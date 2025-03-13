

The one who was goalkeeper of Seville FC Tomas Vaclik and current goalkeeper of the Boavista shares costumes with a striker who was the objective of Víctor Orta and whose signing was frustrated last minute last year due to the serious debts of the Portuguese club with his creditors: Robert Bozenik. The Slovak ram came to travel to Seville but the Nervión Club never received the minimum guarantees to close the operation, which was encrypted in around five million euros more variables.

«Of course I talked to him about that. He told me that he was prepared to go to Sevilla FC. I really wanted. It was a shame that you could not close your transfer to Sevilla FC. Bozenik is a very good striker. It has a lot of speed and quality in the completion. Work very hard in each training. I speak with him a lot because our languages ​​are very similar and we have that close relationship. That is why we talk about its possibility of going to Sevilla FC last year. For him it was a shame. I hope it will happen. It would be a good signing for Sevilla FC «, Tomas Vaclik said in an interview with ‘El Pelotazo’, from Canal Sur Radio.

Everything happened to Finals of the January market, 2024. As soon as Sevilla was known through the press, he was going to sign Bozenikthe Nervión Club received Two judicial requirements however they added more than five million euros involved in the agreement for the signing.

In Nervión they warned Boavista of the embargo and these requested time to solve the situation with their creditors. However, the Portuguese club found no solution or guarantees for the Sevillists, who risked that the payment for the striker multiplied. The signing broke and Bozenik, who was in Seville, had to return to Portugal.