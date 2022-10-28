Offer protection to elderly patients and patients with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, against pneumococcus and Herpes Zoster, two highly impacting diseases for this type of patient. This is the goal of the vaccination campaign successfully launched by the ASL city of Turin, which arises from what was positive during the vaccination campaign against Covid-19. Aimed at patients over 65, the initiative will continue until November 18.

Read also

“This vaccination campaign was born in the wake of the excellent vaccination campaign we conducted for Covid-19: we are the first in Italy for the administration of the fourth dose”, explains Carlo Picco, general manager of the ASL city of Turin. “By identifying the possibility of using in our vaccination hubs at a time when the request for Covid vaccination was less pressing, but in anticipation of a resumption of the Covid vaccination campaign – he underlines – we felt that it was strongly and economically sustainable to use these our vaccination hubs, in particular that of the Giovanni Bosco Hospital, in order to vaccinate even populations that are not affected by Covid. In particular, we wanted to dedicate this campaign to the anti-Herpes Zoster and anti-pneumococcal vaccines, vaccinations on which we were left a little behind “.

Pneumococcus is a very widespread bacterium – in particular among children under one year of age, in adults over 65 and in those suffering from specific diseases – and is responsible for infections that can be serious. Herpes Zoster (also known as shingles), on the other hand, is due to a reactivation of the Varicella Zoster virus. The pathogen remains silent in the nervous system and can manifest itself at any time in the course of life, particularly at times when the immune system is weaker (in the elderly or in people with certain diseases). It causes a painful rash, blisters on the body accompanied by burning and itching. One of its most common and debilitating complications is post-herpetic neuralgia. For both diseases it is possible to resort to vaccination: the pneumococcal vaccine protects against infections such as pneumonia and meningitis, while against the so-called shingles there is an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine able to reduce the risk of developing Herpes Zoster and to protect from post-herpetic neuralgia.

The co-administration of the two vaccines, as in the experience of the campaign launched by the Asl Città di Torino, proved to be an advantage both for the organization of the service and for the patients: “Co-administration, where possible – highlights Picco – certainly facilitates vaccination coverage because the possibility of co-administering vaccinations allows us to reach more patients and increase coverage: this is a convenience for patients because they do not have to resort to the National Health Service several times. to do the anti-Covid vaccination and that he has the possibility to do other vaccinations “.

The response of the population was good, demonstrating the effectiveness of the initiative. “It is a modality that has found the interest and participation of the citizens involved – remarks the Dg of the ASL of Turin – Clearly we have used various information channels, we have used our pathology networks to direct and inform patients about this opportunity and this made it possible to reach subjects with chronic diseases, in particular diabetics, who were advised by the specialist and started the vaccination campaign “.

A concrete example of how to treasure what we learned during Covid, which can also be replicated in other territorial contexts: “As it was for Covid – Picco observes – concentrate vaccination resources in hubs where all supply chains are located. intervention can certainly facilitate making large numbers, which are then those that are interesting for coverage. So I believe that, in this moment in which the Covid vaccination campaign is fluctuating, this experience that was born from our idea and from our idea could certainly be exportable. ‘commitment of the professionals who work in our hubs, but which is easily exportable “.

And at the base of everything there is the organization and coordination that in the Piedmontese system are guaranteed by the newly born ‘Azienda Zero’. “The Piedmontese regional model – explains Picco – has recently introduced the Healthcare Company Zero, which is a coordination company born in recent months and which I was entrusted with responsibility for in the start-up phase of the activities. I believe that it will certainly be able to carry out a coordination and monitoring action on all regional companies, and also in the context of the vaccination campaign, which will be able to produce good results “.