“Monoclonal antibodies in the respiratory syncytial virus prevention strategy would also represent an important turning point in Italy, because they would allow us to completely change the natural history of the disease which, I remind you, is very serious not only for the immediate effects, but also for the consequences it can have during the life of the child, in particular in terms of increased frequency of asthma”. So Luigi Orfeo, president of Sin (Italian Society of Neonatology) and director of UOC Neonatology, Neonatal Pathology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Fatebenefratelli Hospital Isola Tiberina-Gemelli Isola Roma, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the event ‘A paradigm shift in the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in early childhood’, promoted today in the Chamber of Deputies.

“Although RSV represents the main cause of pediatric respiratory infections and the second cause of death within the first year of age – explains Orfeo – there is still an unmet health need in terms of prevention and treatment. Currently we only have the possibility to do prophylaxis for some particular populations.For about 20 years there has been a monoclonal antibody which is used with 5 injections for 5 consecutive months in particularly fragile children: born prematurely, with chronic pathologies, bronchodysplastics”, i.e. suffering from chronic lung damage , “with congenital heart disease and children with particular genetic and neuromuscular syndromes. Fortunately, in our neonatal intensive care and pediatric intensive care units we only see children born at full term and without risk factors. However, for these children there is not yet a possibility of prophylaxis In reality, for RSV bronchiolitis there is not even a real therapy, only a supportive therapy with oxygen and hydration. We have to wait for the disease to run its course. For this reason we look forward to the possibility of having a weapon available that allows us to be able to fight this disease on the entire population”.

During the event, the president of the Italian Society of Neonatology and the president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), Annamaria Staiano, jointly presented the Sip and Sin Manifesto ‘Prevention of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus infections’, in which they hope that the concept of prevention based on vaccinations alone has been overcome and that preventive monoclonal antibodies should also be included in national prevention strategies, and therefore in the calendar.

“The Manifesto is aimed at the political decision-maker – underlines Orfeo – because we urgently need to approve the possibility of using a new monoclonal antibody already approved by the EMA in Italy, and possibly in the field of prevention on a par with vaccinations. and now being examined by the Italian Medicines Agency, and which we hope to have available as soon as possible. It is in fact an antibody with a long half-life and with a single injection, made at the beginning of the epidemic period, could cover all the children for the whole period of time at risk which in Italy runs from October to March. So it would be a real turning point”.