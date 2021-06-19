Rome – “The deliveries of doses of Pzifer in the month of July, estimated to the Regions, although they are slightly lower than hoped for they are substantially in line with forecasts. They should not be compared with those of June which included advances on supplies. For this reason, the overall quantity of vaccines available by September will in any case allow us to reach the goal of immunizing 80% of the vaccinable population within the foreseen time frame “. the risks of a possible reduction in deliveries to the Regions.