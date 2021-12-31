Government, split majority. The Lega-M5s alliance on vaccines is back

The majority of government it has never been so split. The premier’s decision Dragons to extend the vaccination obligation to all workers has created tensions between the forces that support the executive and the game being played is not only the one linked to the fight against Covid, but there is also up for grabs the election for the President of the Republic and the holding of the executive. The day of vetoes and tensions on the Reinforced Green Pass – reads the Corriere della Sera – has left heavy aftermath. The parties have shown themselves to be in chaos, internally and in majority relations. The vote of the Quirinale approaches and the coalition supporting the national unity government appears shaken and disoriented.

Mario Draghi – continues the Courier – ha half majority against, but he is determined to move forward on the drawn line. Closing the Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening, the premier resigned himself to postponing the choice. But having set a date – the January 5th, when Italy could have passed the shock threshold of 200 thousand infections – confirms that the president he wants to approve the provision because he deems it necessary. In the rooms of Palazzo Chigi they call it “disguised obligation” without going around it too much. The last control room and then the Council of Ministers saw a weld once again the axis between the Lega and the 5 Star Movement, both contrary to the provision.

