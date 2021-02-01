Vaccines Will everyone over the age of 70 get a coronary vaccine before the summer? Expert group on Tuesday to consider whether Astra Zeneca vaccine can be recommended for the elderly

Pfizer-Biontech’s manufacturing capacity has increased, so almost a million additional vaccine doses will be delivered to Finland in late spring.

Next The number of coronary vaccines to be delivered to Finland may double in a week, as the Swedish-British pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca has promised to deliver about 200,000 doses of its own coronavirus vaccine by the turn of February-March.

The first delivery date is next week, but its more detailed will not be opened to ensure transportation safety.

If Astra Zeneca’s delivery promise is kept, almost 800,000 vaccine doses have been received in Finland by the end of February.

The first groups to be vaccinated, ie first-line nursing staff, nursing home residents and staff, and those over 70 years of age, have a total of about one million people. By the end of February, therefore, 40% of them would have been vaccinated.

Estimate however, it may still become darker as the efficacy of Astra Zeneca vaccine in the elderly has become a concern across Europe. For example, the German drug authorities have recommended that Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine should not be given to people over 65 years of age.

In the UK, on ​​the other hand, the vaccine has been given to all age groups.

A group of national vaccine experts will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, to discuss the issue. Leading expert of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio says that the study of the effectiveness of the vaccine carried out by Astra Zeneca was incomplete, as not enough elderly people were included in the study.

Kontio recalls that concerns about the vaccine are related to its effectiveness, not to possible side effects. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not set any age limits for the vaccine.

“Even if the vaccine is less effective in the elderly, it has still been very effective in preventing a serious form of the disease. If the vaccine can prevent a serious form of the disease, it will be of great benefit to the elderly as well, ”Kontio emphasizes.

Pharmaceutical company CFO of Biontech Sierk Poetting announced on Monday that the company’s vaccine deliveries are growing at an accelerating pace. Speaking to Der Spiegel, Poetting assured that the company will be able to deliver enough vaccine doses from mid-February to meet the delivery volumes promised for the first quarter.

In addition, the company will be able to deliver 75 million additional vaccine doses to EU countries during the second quarter, April-June.

Finland’s share of the EU’s vaccine volumes is about one percent, so about 900,000 extra doses may be received here from the end of spring.

If fulfilled, Biontech’s promise will speed up the vaccination schedule for people over the age of 70.

“It ensures that a vaccine is available to everyone who wants it,” says Kontio.

To Finland To date, approximately 230,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been received, ie approximately 115,000 Finns have already been vaccinated.

The majority of the vaccines that arrived in the country are manufactured in collaboration with Pfizer in the United States and Biontech in Germany. Out of a total of 11,000 doses, there is a vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Moderna.

In January, Pfizer-Biontech’s vaccine deliveries slumped due to increased production capacity. 50,000 doses of the vaccine had been promised to Finland every week, but the promised amount has been constantly lagging behind. This week, 48,000 doses of the vaccine are promised.

European Union has entered into a vaccine agreement with six different pharmaceutical companies. The fourth coroner vaccine available in Finland is probably manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson has already submitted the results of its efficacy studies to the EU Medicines Agency.

Kontio estimates that Johnson & Johnson will submit a marketing authorization application to the EU Medicines Agency at the end of this month. If and when the agency grants a marketing authorization, the vaccine will probably be available in Finland as early as the end of March, probably only in April.

Correction on Monday at 9.10 pm: It was previously written incorrectly in the story that Novavax had already submitted the results of its efficacy studies to the EU Medicines Agency.