The figure is devastating, and the zeros behind the comma are so many arrows for an indictment against the madness of the world as it sinks into the pandemic: 0.00006%, it is the share of vaccines that have been administered to inhabitants of the poorest countries, out of the total doses used so far. At the opening on Monday morning of a session of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), which is being held by videoconference until January 26, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, its secretary general, drew the signal bluntly alarm. According to him, 39 million doses of a serum against the new coronavirus have been inoculated in about fifty countries, the richest and most powerful, but “Only 25 doses were administered in one of the lowest income countries”. “Not 25 million, not 25,000, just 25, insists the Ethiopian doctor at the head of the UN agency. I must be frank. The world is on the brink of catastrophic moral bankruptcy, and the price for this failure will be paid by the lives and livelihoods of the world’s poorest countries. “

The shortage fuels the signing of bilateral agreements

In his speech, Dr. Tedros directly castigates Western countries, primarily the United States and the European Union, as well as Japan. Through the mechanism of pre-orders from multinationals, they got their hands on most of the first available stocks. The phenomenon has worsened further in recent weeks, when the shortage is fueling the signing of bilateral agreements, which is causing prices to soar. But the WHO Secretary General also criticizes Big Pharma: “The situation is made worse by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritized regulatory approval in rich countries where the profits are the highest, rather than submitting complete dossiers to the WHO. Not only does this selfish approach endanger the poorest and most vulnerable in the world, but it is also doomed to failure: these actions will fail. only prolong the pandemic and our suffering, as well as the restrictions necessary to contain it. “ According to him, the richest countries must show much more solidarity, by feeding the Covax pooling mechanism, for the time being largely under-resourced. They must urgently, he argues, “Be transparent about their contracts” with multinationals, “In particular on the volume of their purchases, prices and delivery dates”.