The Cittadinanzattiva website and handbook to help citizens orient themselves in the babel of information and procedures. An interactive map to find the vaccination centers closest to your place of residence

Which diseases can be prevented with vaccines? Why get vaccinated? Which ones and how many vaccines I am offered free of charge by the National Health Service? Are they safe? How to find the Nearest vaccination centers in your region? This and other information is available on interactive portal «TuttoVaccini» created by Cittadinanzattiva, together with a Vademecum downloadable online, carried out in collaboration with experts from professional associations, doctors' unions, scientific societies, institutional representatives at local, regional and national level, patient associations, healthcare workers. The intent is help citizens to find your way in the babel of information, procedures and laws national and local, as well as giving practical information, for example, on how to find the vaccination center near your place of residence, what the mandatory vaccinations for children or those recommended to travellers or ad elderly and frail people.

Tool available to everyone «TuttoVaccini – explains Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva – is one instrument that we put available to everyone – citizens, institutions, health professionals and the media – with a view to shared responsibility on a fundamental challenge, such as that of preventionfor the collective health and for the sustainability of our National Health Service. And we ask interested parties to contribute to updating and enriching the platform, which can orient people and encourage full and conscious adherence to vaccinations, one of the most important prevention tools we have."

Adds Valeria Fava, health policy coordinator of Cittadinanzattiva: «We hope that this initiative of ours can contribute to overcome some critical issues of the system that we have been highlighting for years, and that also the new one National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2023-25 highlights, that is: one strong lack of homogeneity in regional organizational modelsof the routes and of vaccination offers; a failure to achieve vaccination coverage a general lack of information is expected, especially in some territories and for some vaccinations. Our objectives are to make vaccinations more easily accessible, continue to raise awareness and provide correct information, monitor the implementation and future updating of the new Plan in the Regions”.

The virtual assistant helps On the platform «TuttoVaccini»in the «Information» section you will find answers on vaccine safety and the reasons why vaccination is recommended; in the area dedicated to «National legislation» the mandatory vaccinations (for children and teenagers) and recommended; in the «Vaccinations» section you can access information on diseases preventable with vaccinations – from rubella to measles, from whooping cough to chickenpox and tetanus -, on vaccinations recommended for age groups and health conditionsFor people at risk due to pathology, behavior or professional exposure, the vaccinations recommended for travellers.

The portal, promoted by Cittadinanzattiva with the non-conditional contribution of GSK, MSD and Viatris and the technical support for the creation of the portal by Kinoa Innovation Studio, also has a virtual assistant for answers to the most frequently asked questions and support in finding information.

Geolocalized map of public centers and pharmacies The portal is also available on the portal geolocalized mapping of the beyond 1800 public vaccination centers with specific information on where they are located, to locate the one closest to your residence.

Furthermore, thanks to the collaboration with Federfarma, they have so far been mapped even further 5400 pharmacies of the territory where it is possible to get vaccinated.

Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma Nazionale, comments: «The Cittadinanzattiva initiative has a great socio-health value and is fully part of the mission of pharmacy, local vaccination center and at the same time place where citizens can find the pharmacist, healthcare professional capable of training, informing and guiding. Pharmacies spread the culture of vaccination as effective prevention tool and are ready to respond to the new health needs of citizens as part of the reorganization of local healthcare, also by implementing vaccines that can be administered."