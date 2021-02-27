They have no shame, less dignity. The Vip Vaccination that sheltered politicians, officials, relatives and children, drivers, of which it would be necessary to check not only the ages, but the risk factor for which the vaccines against the coronavirus were applied, vaccines that were stolen from doctors, nurses, essential people, retired people, patients with different and some serious pathologies, as in my case, an oncological, diabetic and hypertensive patient and 69 years old.

Where is my vaccine? Moyano, his wife and their twenty-year-old son, pathetic, outrageous. What rights do they have? What rights have been violated by mine and those of so many people? The country of corruption, of accommodation, of a power that, if blown away, can collapse.

The president traveled to Mexico by private plane, it is said that he spent one hundred and sixty thousand dollars, but not his pocket money, ours, who remain silent, without reacting, cowards, because the cowardice that accompanies us is superior to well-being.

It is clear very clear to the elderly that they want to eliminate us, they came worse, the full refrigerator could hardly have a slap. Those of us who contributed thirty, forty and more years, as in my case, were crucified, while power fills their pockets, retired people were hung from a tree as a symbol of contempt. Where is my vaccine, that of your mother, that of grandfather, that of the doctor, that of the nurse, that of everyone who provides an essential service? You know where? In that long list that the Ministry of Health made. And, you know what, they mocked, they will continue to mock all of us, because they claim to have power, but they are wrong, we, the people, have the power. Only cowardice paralyzes and they know it, if instead of complaining we acted, the story would be different.

Where is my vaccine? In power, in corruption, in lack of dignity, in lies.

Beatriz Mabel Lopapa

[email protected]

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

This March I am 80 years old, retired 15 and, far from being inactive, neither my good health nor my mind allow it.

I have two proposals that I am going to summarize. 1) Argentina lacks people trained in trades. On the other hand, retirees with expertise in trades today are sitting watching TV or doing housework only. I do not think I am wrong if I imagine some 20,000 in those conditions who would be happy to transmit their knowledge and manage to include many thousands of disoriented young people in the active society: motivating them and training them in short courses of 6 to 12 months to be offered in parishes, classrooms outside of school hours, free sectors in factories etc. (Brazil has achieved it with SENAI and SENAC). 2) As a letter writer in this space I have met several with the same attitude.

As a result of this presentation, we are forming an important movement in order to form one in order to make a request for active participation reach the national and provincial political parties, since we have suitable, active, honest people and with ideas to put our downcast country back on its feet. A fact: we are around 7 million.

Ricardo Olaviaga

[email protected]

I do not know if the mayor Martín Insaurralde knows the mistreatment received by retirees and pensioners who collect their salaries at the Banco Provincia de Lomas de Zamora, Laprida and Spain branch.

Instead of listening to the claim of the user who has spent more than half of his life working, the policemen who “try to put order”, shout in an outrageous way and try to block the entrance door. It is a shame, a punishment for those who have reached old age after working a lifetime.

The “good morning, let me help you” disappeared, the kind and cordial treatment that every retiree should receive. The sad reward of those who worked their whole lives without receiving any subsidy, are threatened by their own treatment of lack of respect and education.

Respect and education, two values ​​that are achieved after years of hard work, and not with patoterism and abuse.

Daisy Mega

mmega41 @ hotmail.com

It is miserable to discriminate against those over 70 years of age as the Government has done. Nobody has to keep us of the passive class as it was manifested.

Of course, we would have to maintain ourselves with dignity with what we earn and pay taxes by working many years, not parasitizing like many privileged people and politicians. As a man of biological sciences, I know consequences of the coronavirus and preventive measures. This virus kills, but it also kills the lack of food, not taking care of health and not taking the appropriate medication due to the meager income of retirees, a product of unwise policies and systematically reaching into the pocket of the elderly. Even due to the pandemic, the right to free movement has been curtailed against all norms.

Retirees need to buy food, go to a doctor or the pharmacy. Most go to the doctor for prescriptions. Today they are sent online and they are valid, but many retirees do not have access to the Internet or any other means to receive them. Not to mention PAMI, nobody answers, not even by phone, its affiliates are to the good of God. Even prepaid ones. Everything is online. Chaos. Ditto the issue of payments, many bills no longer arrive and people want to pay for services, if they can, to avoid cuts. It is not the case of some of us who do it digitally, but others do not have that possibility or do not know how to use this medium. It is imperative to go for a walk a few days a week for our health.

Yes, we must take precautions to avoid contagion as indicated. Enough of putting obstacles to the elderly and less against the Law that protects us. This is pure discrimination and is punishable.

The coronavirus entered the country by foreign passengers, controlled at the wrong time due to negligence and underestimation of the State.

Rodolfo C. Castello

[email protected]

I am alone, I have a hemorrhagic stroke and a half paralyzed body. PAMI won’t give me my orthopedic boots. The ones from last year didn’t work for me. They sent me to make them to a different orthopedic, this house in Ramos Mejía, they did it wrong, with another material and the nails hurt my feet. There I received bad attention, for a poor pensioner of the minimum. Now I live from a bed to a chair, crawling, with no one to help me. The orthopedic house that attended me, used to be located on Avenida Días Vélez, there I received good care, good shoes and good materials.

Now I can’t even walk to go to the bathroom and I can’t live like this, it’s been around PAMI since August that he hasn’t called me. What I do?

I am a poor worker who, unfortunately, came across a disease that has no cure, hemorrhagic stroke, half a paralyzed body, I am alone in this country. Please, I need a little bit of hope, because I just can’t hold on.

Francisco O. Linares

[email protected]

