Vaccines Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss renunciation of coronary vaccine patents, US launches talks with WHO

Von der Leyen’s announcement follows the U.S. statement that patents should be abandoned. Pharmaceutical companies oppose the idea.

European the Union is ready to discuss the renunciation of coronary vaccine patents proposed by the United States, says EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to Von der Leyen, the EU is ready to discuss any effective and practical proposals for the crisis.

The United States yesterday said it was in favor of abandoning patents on coronary vaccines to make the vaccines more widely available. The country intends to start negotiations with the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The director of the World Health Organization describes the U.S. decision as a significant moment in the fight against the corona.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tain according to companies, intellectual property rights are important, but the United States supports the abandonment of these protections in order to end the pandemic. According to Tain, a completely exceptional situation such as a corona pandemic requires exceptional action.

Or, however, warned that negotiations could take time due to the consensual nature of the WTO.

Director of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus incense decision on Twitter. According to Tedros, this is a significant moment in the fight against the corona.

New Zealand also said the recent US decision is welcome. Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison in turn, described the news as brilliant. According to Morrison, giving up patents would help Australia produce mrna vaccines locally.

France, on the other hand, said it was opposed to the waiver of intellectual property rights. Instead, the country says it supports a donation-based model to help poor countries suffering from vaccine shortages.

The WTO has been required for months to suspend the IPR of coronary vaccines through the so-called TRIPS waiver. However, pharmaceutical giants and the host countries of these companies have tried to convince them that patents are not the biggest obstacle to increasing production.

The waiver of intellectual property rights could, according to the companies, be a frost for innovation.

“The exemption is a simple but wrong answer to a complex problem,” an international group of pharmaceutical companies advocating in Geneva said and described the U.S. decision as disappointing.

Katherine Tai has met with the leadership of major U.S. vaccine manufacturers in recent weeks to discuss the issue. He has met with representatives from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Rich states have been criticized for wearing coroner vaccines. The President of the United States Joe Biden the administration has come under intense pressure to give up patents. The United States has already succeeded in guaranteeing the adequacy of coronary vaccines for its own population.