“Today the “anti Herpes Zoster” vaccination is absolutely safe and available to everyone. The previous one was an excellent vaccine, but only for non-immunocompromised people. Now we have an absolutely high-performance recombinant protein vaccine, with an efficacy result that is greater than 90% protection in those who are vaccinated and a duration of more than ten years”. Francesco Vitale, professor of Hygiene at the University of Palermo, said this on the sidelines of the event organized by GSK in Rome, on the infection also known as Shingles, in view of the Shingles Awareness Week.