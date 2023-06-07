Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Vaccines | Vaccination against the RS virus approved in the EU

June 7, 2023
The RS virus causes inflammation of the bronchi.

European the commission has given permission for a vaccine used against, among other things, the RS virus that causes bronchitis, says its manufacturer Glaxosmithkline.

The vaccine can be given to people over 60 years of age.

According to the drug’s developer, its approval means that people can be vaccinated against the RS virus for the first time.

The United States approved the use of the drug last month.

