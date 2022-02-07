Vaccines, Super Green Pass for almost everyone. From Friday back to dancing

The emergency Coronavirus in Italy it is about to end. All scientists now say this, even the most skeptical, and the numbers in sharp decline for each item confirm it, especially as regards the data on hospital admissionsboth in the wards ordinary that in intensive care. From today – reads the Corriere della Sera – the deadline of Green Pass released after the third dose becomes unlimited. Attention: the duration of the certificate will also be unlimited for those who, after completing the primary vaccination cycle, have contracted Covid and are cured. It will be worth six monthson the other hand, the Green Pass issued to those who first had the virus and later did two doses. In short, to obtain unlimited validity, one must undergo the third dose. But always from Friday, in the white area outdoors, the mask will no longer be needed.

“In a week – explains the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza on Sky Tg 24 – cases have dropped by 30 percent. We are managing to bend the curve without invasive restrictions on people’s lives. “From elementary school to high school, from today, the pupils vaccinated and cured (whatever the number of positives in the class) they will say goodbye to dad (for the stay in the classroom, the green certification, controlled via a mobile App, is sufficient). So from Friday 11 February the discos will also reopen. You can enter it, however, only with the Super Green Pass and if the club is indoors it will be mask mandatory.

