Vaccines | Uitissuomalainen: Almost two million corona vaccine doses are getting old

Almost three million expired corona vaccine doses have already been disposed of.

Nearly two million doses of the corona vaccine are about to expire at the end of January in Finland, Uutissuomalainen says. The vaccines that are about to expire are Biontech and Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine.

Leading expert of the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL). Mia Kontio tells Uutissuomalai that vaccines had to be ordered in advance without knowing to whom they would be recommended and considered necessary.

Almost three million expired corona vaccine doses have already been disposed of, which means that at the beginning of the year, according to Uutissuomalainen, the waste of corona vaccines is increasing to a total of around five million doses.

In total, about 22 million corona vaccine doses have arrived in Finland, so the loss is about 23 percent. Kontio estimates to Uutissuomalainen that the amount of waste is really large compared to the vaccine waste of the national vaccination program, which is about a couple of percent.