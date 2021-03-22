Vaccines U.S. coroner vaccine production is expected to triple in March

Manufacturers of coronary vaccines have developed their operations and accelerated the production of doses, says the Wall Street Journal.

Coronary vaccines manufacturers are significantly increasing their production in the United States.

Analysts at consulting firm Evercore ISI estimate that major vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna, as well as Johnson & Johnson, will produce 132 million vaccine doses in the United States this month. Wall Street Journal according to it means that production will almost triple compared to February.

For example, the largest coroner vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna have made changes to their production that save them time and materials to order. Manufacturers have also begun new collaborations with other companies to increase production.

In the United States, the government has helped manufacturers access raw materials and supplies. For example, pharmaceutical manufacturer Merck has received a $ 105 million grant to make a Johnson & Johnson coronary vaccine.

Production growth means that more vaccines will become available, but their distribution and distribution between regions may vary. Evercore estimates that with the accelerating rate of vaccine production, up to 76 million Americans could be vaccinated in March. An estimated 75 million vaccinated in April and 89 million in May.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. vaccination rate has accelerated to an average of about 2.5 million vaccine doses per day. At the beginning of January, the daily rate was about half a million. The United States has a population of about 330 million.