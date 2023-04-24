Vaccines | Those who have received a high-dose flu vaccine have less severe sequelae

5.5 percent fewer circulatory and respiratory diseases leading to hospitalization were found in those who received high-dose flu vaccine

From high doses Elderly people who received the flu vaccine had fewer serious after-effects of the flu, according to a study by THL and the vaccine manufacturer Sanofi.

The high-dose vaccine contained the same parts of the virus strain as the conventional vaccine, but the high-dose vaccine had four times the amount of active ingredients.

In those who received the high-dose vaccine, 5.5 percent fewer circulatory and respiratory diseases that led to hospitalization were observed. Hospitalizations due to coronary artery disease occurred about a third less than in those who received the standard vaccine.

During the 2019–2020 flu season, more than 33,000 people over the age of 65 participated in the study. The research was interrupted due to the corona virus and the material was smaller than planned, which is why the results are partly uncertain.