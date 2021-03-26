Vaccines THL’s Nohynek: It is not yet possible to say whether people under the age of 65 who have received one Astra Zeneca vaccine will receive the same vaccine from another peak

Two-thirds of those vaccinated with Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine are under 65 years of age.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare (THL) Hanna Nohynek says it is not yet possible to answer the question of whether people under the age of 65 who have received one Astra Zeneca vaccine receive another peak of the same vaccine.

“Fortunately, there is still time until 12 weeks have passed since the first vaccination of those who received one Astra Zeneca vaccine (when the second vaccination should be given). Of course, we hope that those who received one peak could continue to be vaccinated with the same vaccine. However, we want to make sure that the evidence for the safety of the vaccine supports this decision, ”Nohynek told STT.

In Finland, the Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine is not currently given to people under 65 years of age due to suspected side effects. This is a precaution.

In Finland two serious venous thrombosis, possibly associated with vaccination, have been reported with rare platelet deficiency and a tendency to bleed. Serious symptoms have also been reported in other Nordic countries and Germany. In contrast, vaccinees over the age of 65 have not shown similar symptoms. Their vaccinations are scheduled to continue in Finland at Astra Zeneca from next Monday.

According to Nohynek, there are now about 180,000 people vaccinated with Astra Zeneca in Finland. An estimated 118,000 of them, or about two-thirds, are under the age of 65.

Initially, Finland decided to vaccinate Astra Zeneca in at-risk people under the age of 70 with another disease that predisposes to serious coronary heart disease. That age limit was set because at that stage there was no definite information on the effectiveness of this vaccine in the elderly. Since then, the vaccine has been found to be effective in the older age group as well, and the age limit was changed.