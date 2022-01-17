from Valentina Santarpia

The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Monday 17 January

The SarsCoV2 virus begins to slow down its course, the rate of growth of infections in Italy is slightly down. According to the WHO, a close peak could be reached in 2-3 weeks, only to be followed by a decrease. Promoted the Italian strategy with vaccinations, third doses and masks. Currently more than 2.5 million positive people, rate increasing to 16%. In the last 24 hours, 180,426 cases and 308 deaths have been recorded in our country. Sileri: by the end of 2022 almost everyone will have met omicron. And the regions would like to get rid of the color system. this is the orientation of the governors, who in the next conference will meet to discuss a series of issues on anti-Covid measures and any proposals to be made to the government.

8.20 – Garattini: Compulsory vaccine for everyone



Proceeding with the necessary gradualness, starting from the most fragile, it is necessary to arrive at mandatory vaccination for everyone: it is not clear why other vaccines are mandatory and the anti Covid one is not, also considering we are reasonably sure that it is absolutely well tolerated, especially by the youngest. . This was stated by Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Institute in Milan, speaking at Agor on Rai 3.

8.00 – Beijing, two weeks before the Olympics, record cases



Less than three weeks after the Beijing Olympics, the number of Covid cases in China has risen at their highest levels since March 2020. According to the latest data, 223 new cases have been reported in China, including 80 in the port city of Tianjin, and nine more, including the Omicron cases in Guangzhou, in the south of the country. Meanwhile, Beijing has tightened controls at the entrance to the city after having encountered a contagion from local transmission of the Omicron variant last Saturday: those who enter the capital from other points of China must undergo a nucleic acid test within 72 hours of arriving in China. city, as well as submitting a negative test within 48 hours prior to travel. The Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital – which begins on February 4 – an event that the authorities are trying to protect at all costs.

7.30 – New Zealand, vaccines from 5 years old



New Zealand today began vaccinating children between the ages of 5 and 11 against the coronavirus. There are over 120,000 doses of Pfizer pediatric vaccine distributed in 500 sites across the country, including pharmacies and drive-ins. One program will be reserved for the Maori community.

7.06 – Vaccines, third dose to 45% of Italians



120,279,992 doses of anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy, 99.3% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 121,151,546 (in detail 82,086,328 Pfizer / BioNtech, 22,560,269 Moderna, 11,544,700 Vaxzevria -AstraZeneca, 3,114,000 Pfizer pediatric and 1,846,249 Janssen). what can be read in the report of the extraordinary Commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06:17. In particular, 26,973,957 additional / booster doses were administered 68.22% of the population

potentially subject to such administrations who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least five months, 45% of Italians can be vaccinated. The people who have had at least a first dose are 48,583,035, 89.95% of the over 12 population while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 46,886,600, equal to 86.81% of the over 12 population. in total there are 545,574, 1.01% of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of six months. In total, the sum of those who have had at least one dose and those who have recovered for at least six months amount to 49,128,609 or 90.96% of the over 12 population.