Vaccines There would be many questions related to the manufacture of the Sputnik vaccine in Finland – Will the European Medicines Agency approve the vaccine and would it be too late to start production?

The Finnish developer of the coronary vaccine does not know more about the Russian offer.

Russian The offer to Finland for the Sputnik V vaccine manufacturing technology raises many open questions for the time being.

Director of the Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet According to him, Finland already has exactly the technology and know-how with which Sputnik is manufactured.

According to him, according to the information so far, the effectiveness of Sputnik has been found to be very good. The European Medicines Agency Ema took the marketing authorization for the Russian vaccine for evaluation on Thursday.

“What’s quite different, though, is whether it would be worthwhile to start making a new vaccine at this point. The volume of vaccine deliveries to Finland is increasing, and by the end of March, it is estimated that almost one and a half million vaccine doses have been received in Finland, ”says Rämet.

Approximately 750,000 doses of vaccine have now been delivered to Finland.

One of the Finns adenovirus vector vaccine developers, Professor Seppo Upper Duke communicates that he has no further information on Russia’s offer.

CEO of Finvector, a Kuopio-based company that manufactures gene and antiviral drugs Giuseppe Carlonikin says he knows nothing about the Sputnik offer. Finvector specializes in the manufacture of an adenovirus-based bladder cancer drug.

On Thursday, Russian media reported that the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament Valentina Matviyenko had been offered by the President Tarja Halonen Sputnik vaccine manufacturing technology for Finland.

On Friday prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said all coronavirus vaccines that are effective and safe can be introduced, the STT said. Marin’s position on Russia’s Sputnik vaccine was asked at a government press conference.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the marketing authorizations for vaccines are primarily assessed by the European Medicines Agency Ema. Only then, according to Marin, can vaccines be introduced in Finland. Marin also pointed out that vaccine issues are not political issues.

Sputnik vaccine is similar to the DNA adenovirus vaccines of Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

“The trick to Sputnik is that it uses two different adenoviruses. First, one type of adenovirus introduces a spike protein instruction into the cell. The booster dose is given with a different adenovirus, so that the immune response to the first carrier virus does not interfere with the effectiveness of the booster dose, ”says Mika Rämet.