Vaccines The SDP would restart domestic vaccine production

Sanna Marin: The pandemic has shown how valuable vaccines and adequate intake of vaccines are.

Sdp suggests that domestic vaccine production be resumed. The party published its post-corona epidemic reconstruction program outlining this. The long-term goals state that gaps have been identified in health security preparedness that need to be filled.

“There must be a systematic investment in domestic medical research, and vaccine research in particular. In Finland, domestic vaccine production must be restarted. The state has an important role to play in securing its operating conditions, ”the program states.

Party President, Prime Minister Sanna Marin stated at a news conference that the coronary pandemic has demonstrated the value of vaccines and adequate access to vaccines to society.

He should be involved in Nordic co-operation in vaccine production.

“In other words, the Nordic countries will come up with ways to boost vaccine production and in what ways the Nordic countries could be more cohesive, with an even bigger role in the production of vaccines.”

According to Marin, the launch of vaccine production in Finland requires further investigation and evaluation.

Osana development of health safety The SDP would also develop the resources of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“This requires an expert report on the operation during the crisis to alleviate the acute situation,” the SDP program states.