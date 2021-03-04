Vaccines The ranks of EU countries in vaccine purchases have begun – “Finland will follow what this is really about”

Austria and Denmark to cooperate with Israel, also Russian and Chinese vaccines are in demand.

The EU left for the procurement of coronavirus vaccines on a unified front, but large-scale delivery difficulties since the ranks of member states have begun to crack.

Austria and Denmark are working with Israel to produce next-generation vaccines against coronavirus variants. They also plan to work together to study methods for treating covid-19, Reuters reports.

Slovakia announced on Monday ordered two million doses of the Russian Sputnik vaccine, and neighboring the Czech Republic is about the same. Hungary has acquired vaccines from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, which has also been taken by the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz considers the current EU procurement method to be too slow. On Monday, he criticized the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for taking too long in the vaccine approval process.

Marketing authorization in the EU have gotten Pfizer and Biontech, Astra Zeneca and the University of Oxford mixed Modern coronavirus vaccines. Possible recommendation for US Johnson & Johnson vaccine is to be given next week, after which the matter will be referred to the European Commission.

According to the news agency AFP, the Austrian position was also justified by the production problems of pharmaceutical companies, which have made it more difficult to distribute vaccines nationally.

“In the development of second-generation vaccines, we should no longer be completely dependent on the EU,” Kurz said.

EU countries originally undertook not to procure vaccines in the “common portfolio” through other means. Vaccines manufactured by Russia and China are not included in this portfolio, so countries can obtain them by granting them a marketing authorization.

It is also possible to apply for an EU marketing authorization if vaccine developers subject their research data and production chain to a joint evaluation. The companies could also apply for a marketing authorization in Finland through a similar evaluation process, but according to HS data, they have not done so.

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen supported the new plan because it did not believe that the EU could reach a sufficient level in vaccine procurement alone. In Denmark, about eight percent of the population has received the first dose of the vaccine, and in Austria, about five, AFP says. In Finland, the vaccine has been given to approx nine percent the adult population. Finland also procures its vaccines through joint EU procurement.

“Capacity needs to be increased. That is why we are lucky to start cooperating with Israel, ”Frederiksen said. Published last Saturday in its press release he praised that when it comes to vaccines, Israel is “definitely at the forefront of the coronavirus battle”. The results of the Israeli vaccine campaign have been good: its population has already been vaccinated more than half.

“ “I think it is obvious that without the EU, Finland and other small countries would not have been able to get such a good palette of vaccines from the market on this schedule.”

At least for the time being, Finland does not have similar joint projects on vaccines with, for example, Israel.

“Finland is following, as probably other EU countries, what this is really about. One day, EU joint procurement will become national procurement alone or, where legislation allows, in cooperation, and this current exceptional procurement method will end, ”says the Head of Department at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Tuija Kumpulainen.

According to him, joint EU procurement has been a good thing for Finland so far.

“I think it is obvious that without this, Finland and other small countries would not have been able to get such a good palette of vaccines from the market on this schedule. It is difficult, of course, that the availability of vaccines is slower than expected, but on the other hand, this vaccine development is exceptionally fast on a global scale. ”

What more obviously, Finland will at some point move to procure vaccines independently.

“At some point, countries will move to conventional procurement methods. At that point, there will probably be many more products on the market than now and the competition will be fierce, ”says Kumpulainen.

At that stage, it is even possible that Finnish vaccines will be available and are still being developed.

“Hopefully, they will progress through population surveys into marketable products and, in time, be part of that highly competitive global market.”

European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said on Tuesday, according to Reuters, EU member states are free to enter into their own vaccine contracts if they wish. According to him, that does not mean that the vaccine strategy has been dismantled or that individual states are working against it.

The temptation for non-PPP contracts is compounded by the fact that independent countries have got off to a good start in their vaccination programs.

In Britain was vaccinated by Friday, nearly 19 million people. It has planned to return to an almost normal daily life as early as next summer.

The United States has high hopes for Johnson & Johnson from a single dose vaccine, which left for distribution almost four million doses almost immediately after authorization. President of the United States Joe Biden I promised on Tuesday that by the end of May, the United States would have enough vaccine for its entire adult population.