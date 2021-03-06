Health Minister Carla Vizzotti, along with her peers from the 24 provinces and the City of Buenos Aires, came out to defend the vaccination plan against critics “whose visible interest is to generate divisions where there are none, and questioning the entire functioning of the vaccination system in Argentina”.

He did it after the scandal of the VIP vaccination discovered in the portfolio of which she was vice minister, of the death of two doctors by coronavirus before they could be immunized and of criticism for the lack of control in the distribution and application of vaccines.

The document assures that “beyond all the mechanisms that the State may use, health workers are the golden link for vaccines to reach the target population, because Argentina is a very extensive and uneven“.

And he emphasizes that “sometimes they do it in areas where there is no internet, or where there are difficulties or few capacities to use computer tools “, alluding to the criticism that there is not a unified and transparent system to know who and with what vaccine they are immunized.

The letter highlights that the Argentina’s Immunization Program is the leader in America “ and gives examples of other vaccines that have been applied successfully in the past.

Vizzotti and the ministers assure that “as the vaccines against COVID-19 are arriving in our country, organize an unprecedented deployment of personnel “ and that the main obstacle is external: the difficulty of access to vaccines worldwide, due to the very high simultaneous demand, which leads to, “When some sectors are prioritized, others are postponed, until the next shipment arrives. “

“That is why consensus is so important when defining these priorities. While on issues like this it is impossible to achieve absolute consensus, it is possible. differentiate reasonable questioning from malicious criticism “, they affirm.

The ministers say they are willing to “correct whatever is needed to improve access to vaccines and thus lessen the impact on mortality of a possible second wave. “They believe that”it is necessary as soon as possible to vaccinate the population with the highest risk of dying “ and they ask people to measure “the effort and achievements that Argentina is having in the field of vaccination.”

NE