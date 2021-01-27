The European Union is raising its tone. The Twenty-Seven, participating in the World Economic Forum in Davos, wished to remind vaccine manufacturers of their commitments through the voice of the President of the European Commission. “Europe has invested billions of euros to help develop the first vaccines against Covid-19, to create a real common good at the global level. Now, laboratories must deliver these vaccines, they must honor their commitments”, said Ursula von der Leyen. A statement that follows the announcement of delays in deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The cause is a drop in yield at one of its production sites. The British laboratory estimates that it will only be able to deliver 31 million doses out of the 80 promised by the end of March. A blow to the European Union’s vaccine strategy. “Money is one thing, but of course availability of the vaccine is another. In times of low availability, this is fair distribution.”, said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The European Commission has already reserved 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, subject to its approval by the European Medicines Agency.

