Vaccines | The court ordered compensation for swine flu vaccine side effects – The payer takes the case to the Court of Appeal

According to Pool, in some compensation decisions, the causal connection between narcolepsy and the Pandemrix vaccine was weak.

Medical damage insurance pool (LVP) plans to appeal to the Court of Appeal in a case where the district court ordered compensation for people who became ill with narcolepsy after the swine flu vaccine.

Pooli estimates that in some of the district court’s compensation decisions, the causal connection between the vaccine and narcolepsy was weak.

In December, the Helsinki District Court ordered the Medical Damage Insurance Pool to pay compensation to seven people who took the Pandemrix swine flu vaccine, who subsequently developed narcolepsy. They were diagnosed with narcolepsy more than two years after taking the vaccine.

Read more: The court decided the Pandemrix case in favor of those suffering from narcolepsy

Pooli believes that the vaccine increased the risk of developing narcolepsy for two years, after which the specific risk was no longer detectable. The district court found that in the cases of the people who brought the lawsuits, a causal connection existed between narcolepsy and the Pandemrix vaccine and ordered compensation.

“In our opinion, cases should be treated as individual cases, and the causal connection must be assessed separately for each person. That’s the only way to achieve justice and equal treatment between claimants,” CEO of LVP Juha-Pekka Halmeenmäki stated in the announcement.

Halmeenmäki adds to STT that the pool has not yet decided how many of the decisions it intends to take to the Court of Appeal for evaluation. The appeal period ends at the end of January.

LVP is over the years made a total of 236 positive compensation decisions due to narcolepsy caused by the Pandemrix vaccine. It has rejected 131 compensation applications.

Pooli will no longer accept new claims for narcolepsy caused by the Pandemrix vaccine, because the ten-year deadline for reporting claims set in the insurance terms ended in 2021.

In total, almost 2.8 million people in Finland received the vaccine against swine flu in 2009–2010. Pandemrix was discontinued after it was found to increase cases of narcolepsy.