At this level, it is no longer simply a scandal or a fiasco, but all at the same time: a chemically pure digest of all the ills of a system which, in the pandemic, amplifies the health, social and economic catastrophe. . This is the vaccine against Covid-19 which, since the start of the health crisis, appears to be the most “ethical” or, in the language of multinationals, the most “socially responsible”. It was developed in record time from research conducted in the laboratories of the prestigious public university in Oxford, UK.

The deleterious drift towards “vaccine nationalism”

Its exclusive operating license was certainly quickly transferred to one of Big Pharma’s champions, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, but with a commitment, repeated in every tone and at every opportunity, not to make a profit on the precious serum until the end of the pandemic and make it available to the whole world. It has benefited, like its competitors, from state funds for clinical trials, manufacturing and distribution: the US, European and British authorities have, through their massive advance purchasing campaigns, globally provided more than 2 billion euros against the possibility of receiving as a priority close to a billion doses, out of a pre-ordered total of more than 2.2 billion worldwide. And it is today this vaccine, less expensive, easier to produce and distribute on a large scale, but also less effective than its messenger RNA competitors (see page 7), which perfectly embodies the drift. deleterious towards “vaccine nationalism” and the central issue of the war for access to serum between the great capitalist powers, the United Kingdom and the European Union in the lead.

Tuesday morning, after ten days of at least sour exchanges with the multinational, accused against a background of Brexit of promoting deliveries across the Channel to the detriment of the European Union, and especially after the outbreak of a real-false export control measure across the continent (read Humanity of February 1), the Brussels Commission seemed to surrender: despite the approval last Friday of the Oxford-AstraZeneca serum by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), for lack of sufficient quantities, vaccination campaigns for the general public – beyond the priority given to the most vulnerable people, to whom the doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and, to a much lesser extent, Moderna, are administered – are directly threatened. “AstraZeneca was going to be the mass vaccine for the first trimester, admits Sandra Gallina, the head of the Directorate-General for Health in Brussels. We must realize that this absence generates a real problem. “ While the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in the hot seat as never before for her management of the vaccine strategy, continues to demand transparency on the distribution of the doses produced in European factories, the European executive still grumbles: “We can either receive the products or be reimbursed for the amounts we have paid. “

While, in other bodies or in certain countries, somewhat more radical measures in the face of the empire of pharmaceutical patents are now put forward on paper or in speeches (read opposite), the Commission is not attacking not at the bottom of the problem that it has in fact ratified through its contract with AstraZeneca as with other manufacturers: holder of intellectual property rights, Big Pharma enjoys a monopoly and is free to organize, even with funds audiences, production as well as distribution as it sees fit. In the event of an industrial glitch delaying and drastically reducing dose deliveries, as is the case on a very large scale with AstraZeneca for the European Union, but also, a few weeks earlier, with Pfizer, companies need only say that ‘they “Do the best they can”, as the trade agreements with Brussels literally stipulate.

The worst thing about the AstraZeneca vaccine is that in Oxford in the spring of 2020, researchers were indeed planning to make the technologies, processes, recipes and know-how available to the global community. allowing the manufacture of their potential vaccine, based on a non-replicating viral vector – a chimpanzee adenovirus -, all over the planet. Something to change the global situation in the face of the pandemic, perhaps.

But as he himself said, last June, in an interview with the Italian daily la Stampa, Bill Gates, the great fortune at the head, with his wife, of the philanthropic foundation in his name, which has become essential on the front of global public health due to the financialization of the pharmaceutical sector and the abandonment of funding for the activities of R & D (research and development) by Big Pharma, urged the leaders of the British university to join forces with a multinational for the production of this already promising serum. “I am very impressed to see how the pharmaceutical companies are meeting the challenge, confided the former CEO of Microsoft, whose foundation also holds shares in most of the world’s behemoths. To give an example, we went to Oxford. I told them they were doing a brilliant job, it’s a team with which we had already worked on lots of things like vaccines against malaria. But to be successful in phase 3 clinical trials, to understand good manufacturing practices around the world, you’re going to need to build a team. And we gave them a list of people to go and talk to. Then I was surprised to see that they had chosen AstraZeneca, but AstraZeneca was doing a wonderful job. “

Bill Gates in action to serve the interests of Big Pharma

Behind this fluted version, James Love, director of the American NGO Knowledge Ecology International, who has long been critical of the role played, behind the image of benefactor of humanity, by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the protection of Big Pharma’s interests, gets scathing. “Oxford had announced that its vaccine would be open access to the world, but Bill Gates stepped in and a week later the monopoly was granted to AstraZeneca, with total secrecy over everything, including the contract and the know-how. . Gates wanted an exclusive license for the vaccine from Oxford. It was a mistake, and now the business is failing, and deliveries are not coming. ” According to Wall Street Journal, AstraZeneca won the day by promising 6% royalties to the British university establishment, when its competitor Merck, also associated with the Pasteur Institute in a project which has just been abandoned, did not want to go beyond 1 %.

Another problematic element that is emerging in the face of the world today: on the strength of the patent granted by Oxford, the multinational, almost absent from this sub-sector of the pharmaceutical industry, has delegated concrete manufacturing to around twenty subcontractors on the whole planet. The logic at work allows it, after having made a wonderful global promise – 3 billion doses available from 2021 – to refer client states to designated producers depending on the area, as can be seen in the battle between the United Kingdom and the European Union: across the Channel, three factories are operating at full capacity and allow the Johnson government to post an incomparable vaccination rate compared to that of its neighbors, while, on this side, producers in Belgium and the Netherlands, responsible for supplying the EU on behalf of AstraZeneca, are lagging behind.

Another blind spot in the scandal: the Commission has just launched an investigation in the Seneffe factory, in Wallonia, to understand the reasons for its delay, but it initially escaped it that it was coming in the middle of January, to change owners, passing for the sum of 725 million euros from the French group Novasep to the American giant Thermo Fischer. A sign that, even when vaccine production does not follow, what the pharmaceutical sector does better than anything possible or simply conceivable, is to participate in the big speculative casino …