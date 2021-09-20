Vaccines, the administration of the third dose has begun for frail and at risk subjects

Italy today has started the administration of the third dose of vaccines against Covid-19 to fragile and at risk subjects, for a total of about three million patients. The new booster, which will be done exclusively with mRna vaccines (produced by Pfizer and Moderna) will be administered to immunocompromised, transplanted and some cancer patients, as indicated in the circular of 14 September of the Ministry of Health.

Already a thousand have received the “additional dose”, which must be administered at least 28 days after the last administration, and as soon as possible if this period of time has already elapsed. The vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, known as “Comirnaty”, will be reserved for people over the age of 12, while Moderna’s “Spikevax” will be reserved for people over the age of 18.

“From today all over Italy we begin to administer the additional dose to the most fragile people”, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza, speaking of “an important step forward to give protection to those with a weaker immune system. Once again thanks to all the health personnel ”. In recent days, Speranza has anticipated that the administration of the recall will soon be open to other categories of people considered to be more at risk.

According to what was declared today by the commissioner for the Covid emergency, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in the next few days the green light could be given for the administration of the third dose also “for health workers, RSA workers and the frail”. During a visit to the vaccination hub of Villorba, in the province of Treviso, Figliuolo also said that the Technical-Scientific Committee (Cts) of the Ministry of Health could decide on the additional dose for people over the age of 65. “We are waiting to understand what the CTS will say and I believe that in the first days of this week there will be an ad hoc meeting at the CTS but many scientists are saying that the line, the cut-off, for the third dose could be positioned around the age of 65. “.

According to the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), for the elderly and residents of the RSA, the third dose can be administered at least six months after the last dose.

The use of the third dose, already at least partially authorized in countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and the United States, has been severely criticized by the World Health Organization. In recent months, the WHO has in fact urged the richest countries to give up offering other boosters to those who have already completed the vaccination cycle and instead contribute to achieving the goal of vaccinating at least 10% of the population of each country.