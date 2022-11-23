MSD announced the online publication in the journal ‘Expert Review of Vaccines’ of an updated systematic review examining the field efficacy and global impact of vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) with the recombinant quadrivalent vaccine (types 6 , 11, 16 and 18). The review – reports a note – shows that the use of the quadrivalent recombinant HPV vaccine has led to a reduction in the rates of high-grade (precancerous) and low-grade cervical lesions, as well as a reduction in some non-cervical diseases related to HPV and HPV infection in women and men.

The paper, which covered 138 peer-reviewed studies published between March 1, 2016 and March 31, 2020, analyzes the impact and field efficacy of the quadrivalent recombinant HPV vaccine implemented in the immunization programs of 23 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, South America and North America, and updates data from a previous review of real-world data published in 2016. Although the research included the 9-valent vaccine, for the period 2016-2020 no studies have been published that have evaluated its impact and effectiveness.

The World Health Organization recommends including HPV vaccination in national immunization programs, as the prevention of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases is a public health priority. In Italy, the quadrivalent recombinant HPV vaccine is indicated for use from 9 years of age for the prevention of precancerous genital lesions (of the neck, vulva and vagina), precancerous anal lesions, neck cancer uterine and anal cancers caused by various oncogenic types of HPV, and genital lesions (condylomata acuminata) caused by specific types of HPV. Not only that: the National Vaccine Prevention Plan provides for free vaccination for all male and female adolescents starting from the 12-year-old cohort in all regions. Furthermore, it recommends the vaccination of women aged 25 with the anti-Hpv vaccine, using the appropriate occasion of the call for the first screening for cervical cytology (Pap test), in addition to the recommendation for the use of vaccination according to the addresses of the Regions ( co-pay scheme) for all women.

“Since its first authorization in 2006, the quadrivalent recombinant HPV vaccine has been widely used in national immunization programs around the world, which has allowed researchers to study the impact of HPV vaccination in a wide variety of populations.” and setting,” said Ravinder Dhawan, vice president and head of the Center for Observational and Real-world Evidence at Merck Research Laboratories. “These real-world data from more than 100 published studies demonstrate a reduction in HPV infections caused by the types covered by the vaccine and related, and represent an important reminder to do more to extend vaccination to men and women, as part of the global fight to reduce the incidence of certain HPV-related cancers and diseases “. In addition to including real-world data from more countries than the previous review published in 2016, the long-term effects of HPV vaccination were also observed.

Clinical trials conducted with the two available vaccines (bivalent and quadrivalent) – the note continues – have shown high efficacy against precancerous and cancerous lesions of the neck of the uterus, more than 90% in the population which at the time of enrollment was HPV DNA-negative for the types of HPV contained in the vaccine (naïve). Therefore, in order to ensure maximum effectiveness of the vaccination, WHO recommends vaccinating before sexual debut, i.e. before any exposure to HPV infection, and has identified pre-adolescent girls as a priority target of the vaccination program from 9 to 13 years old.

The greatest reductions were observed in the youngest age groups (14-17 years), with up to a 73% reduction in precancerous cervical lesions among vaccinated women. Consistent with the previous review, a reduction in the incidence of anogenital warts continues to be observed in women in the vaccination target age groups, with the most significant reductions (up to 88%) observed in the younger age groups. Sixteen studies of non-cervical disease endpoints were also evaluated in the review. The results show a constant overall decrease in the prevalence of anal infection in men, with a variability observed according to the type of HPV. In one study, a marked reduction in high-grade anal pre-cancers (Hgain) was observed among men who have sex with vaccinated men compared with unvaccinated men.