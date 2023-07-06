American Moderna has presented to international regulatory bodies the green light request for its mRna vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For the product – called mRna-1345 and aimed at preventing RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease and acute respiratory disease in adults over 60 – the company applied for marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency Ema, Swissmedic from Switzerland and Therapeutic Goods Administration from Australia; it has also started the process to obtain the biological license (Bla) from the American FDA.

The decision to submit the ok questions to the regulatory bodies – Moderna explained in a note – is based on the positive data of an interim analysis conducted as part of the ConquerRsv study, a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled trial on approximately 37,000 adults aged 60 and over recruited in 22 countries. The study showed a vaccine efficacy of more than 80% against RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease. The product was well tolerated, with a favorable safety profile. Most adverse reactions were mild or moderate; the most common: pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, myalgia and arthralgia. Further efficacy analyzes are ongoing, including for severe RSV. The mRna-1345 vaccine is also being studied (phase 1) in pediatric populations.

“RSV is a leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections in the elderly and can place a significant burden on healthcare systems, with hospitalizations and emergency care admissions,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. “Our mRna platform – underlines the CEO – has allowed us to go from initial clinical trials to our first international phase 3 study and the start of applications for authorization in just 2 years. The mRna-1345 vaccine is the second child product of our mRNA platform to gain global approval, and with the recent positive data in rare diseases and cancer we expect further results in the future, demonstrating the enormous potential of mRNA to fight various pathologies.”

Moderna’s pipeline of respiratory disease vaccines includes Phase 3 trials against influenza and a next-generation anti-Covid candidate. It also includes 4 influenza vaccines with expanded antigens, vaccines against other respiratory pathogens, and 5 combination vaccine schedules.