“One of the problems we have regarding the elderly and frail are above all respiratory infectious diseases. We have new vaccines that are represented by vaccines against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), but it is still important to support all vaccinations, those present in the old calendar and those that will be present, we hope, in the new one. It is important to continue to communicate and raise awareness on the importance of vaccination against influenza, anti-Covid, anti-RSV, anti-pneumococcus, that is, all those viruses and microorganisms that, if contracted by elderly and frail people, can have a very severe impact on health”. This is what Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (SITI), told Adnkronos Salute, today in Rome during the States General of long-term care ‘Long-Term Care Nine: towards a new season for assistance to the elderly?’, which Italia Longeva organizes every year at the Ministry of Health.

“For Herpes zoster”, for example, “we already have a vaccination that works very well – continues Siliquini – Also in this case, it is very useful for the elderly, frail patients and especially cancer patients who have a lowering of their immune defenses higher than the physiological one of old age”. For the future, “I believe the hope is to increase vaccination coverage. The ways exist, the problem is complex, but the solutions – he concludes – are simple, if we want: just put them together in a synergy between political decision-makers, scientific societies, health professionals and the population”.