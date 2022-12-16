“Vaccination is recommended for everyone in order to prevent a number of diseases. In the sporting sphere, however, it assumes a particular importance for a number of reasons, first of all the fact that the same athletes share training sessions and convivial moments which increase the risk of transmitting infectious diseases. Furthermore, the athlete is more at risk if not immunized”. So Carlo Signorelli, Full Professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milanspeaking on the occasion of the live talk “Sport&Prevention: the role of vaccination for a trained and always fit immune system”, which was held today in Rome at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, headquarters of Adnkronos, a debate moderated by the deputy director of Adnkronos Fabio Insenga

The objective of the event – carried out with the non-conditioning support of GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi – is to underline the importance of vaccination for those who practice a sport, even at a non-competitive level and for all ages. A non-secondary aspect that also concerns the doctor during the issue of the sports fitness certificate, as an opportunity to perform a vaccine screening and give the appropriate recommendations to the population, even in the face of the coverage indications indicated by the National Vaccine Prevention Plan that are not yet ideal for a large portion of the population, which could find the ideal interlocutor in the sports medicine doctor.

“Some studies – he explained – have demonstrated the existence of the so-called ‘window phase’, i.e. a time when the immune system is weaker after physical exertion. This is one more reason to be sure that the recommended vaccinations are done by all athletes, assuming that they have also performed the mandatory ones. In the professional field – Signorelli recalled – we have a problem linked to the many foreigners who carry out professional and sporting activities in our country, athletes who have important gaps in vaccination coverage, even essential ones “.

With regard to the flu vaccine, Signorelli has no doubts: “It is absolutely recommended to all professional sportsmen, also in relation to the fact that this year the flu is very aggressive. We also saw it during the World Cup in Qatar: among the finalist teams there were problems with some players affected by the flu. Skipping an important moment, an event such as the soccer world championship represents damage to a sports club”.

Furthermore, for those who practice contact sports, “where there is an exchange of blood and biological fluids, the anti-hepatitis vaccination must be evaluated with great attention”, said Signorelli. “During the pandemic in Italy – adds the hygienist – we recorded a very high adherence to the vaccination campaign against Covid but at the same time we have seen a decrease in adhesions to vaccinations in the vaccination calendar. As a technical group of the ministry we are reviewing this thing in view of the publication of the new National Vaccine Prevention Plan “. Signorelli said he was concerned about the coverage of the papilloma virus vaccine “in some regions below 50%, despite the fact that the HPV vaccine prevents 6 fairly serious malignant tumors and despite being effective, safe and free”. Hence the need to intervene among the youngest “since adolescence is also the time in which sporting activities are most often carried out” he concludes.