One case per minute, about 27 thousand per month, more than 400 thousand children affected every year: these are the numbers in Italy of Rotavirus gastroenteritis. A very common but little known disease that affects children under the age of five, often within the first year of life, causing diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration, with symptoms so severe that they even require hospitalization. The vaccine remains the only true method currently available to prevent these consequences.

That’s why the‘WHO issued a recommendation in 2009 to include Rotavirus vaccination in vaccination programs in all countries. Sicily in 2013 was the first region in Italy to receive this vaccination in free active offer. But, nevertheless, it is difficult to achieve the expected vaccination coverage, as indicated by the Pnpv 2017-2019 which provides for a target of 95%. This is what emerged at the round table “Prevention of Rotavirus disease: the importance of vaccination for #unapreoccupationin less”.

Since there is no specific antiviral therapy for Rotavirus infection, the vaccine remains the most important weapon in fighting the infection. “The virus spreads easily in infant communities under the age of 5 and is highly transmissible – he claims Francesco Vitale, Professor of Hygiene at the University of Palermo and head of Uoc Clinical Epidemiology with Tumor Register Aoup Palermo -. It should also be considered that it is more present in winter, a season in which neonatology and pediatric emergency rooms are most crowded for acute respiratory diseases. A situation that makes the epidemic in the hospital more favorable. The resulting gastroenteritis is very violent, acute, especially in children under the first year of age and can cause severe dehydration, leading to hospitalization in intensive care, even death can be achieved. However the vaccine is a very effective tool, more valid than any other form of prevention“.

The introduction in Sicily of the vaccination recommended in the regional planwhich dates back to 2013, has had a positive effect on the reduction of cases. From an average in 2013 of 960 hospitalizations in pediatric and neonatal wards, “in the following 4 years – says Vitale – we have reduced hospitalizations by 50%, equal to 450, a very important result given the damage that the virus can create. The fact remains that we have not yet reached optimal coverage. ”

Mirror of the national fragmentation, the Sicilian average level of adherence to the vaccination protocol is 60%, a figure to be improved – it emerged from the meeting – if we compare it, for example, with 80% of Calabria and the 81% of Veneto. It is the provinces of western Sicily that reach a better standard, while the center and east of the region are more penalized, with Messina being a more complex province to manage in general from the vaccination point of view.

To improve coverage, it is necessary to follow “a shared strategy, focusing on training and information – highlights Alessandro Arco, director of the Neonatology Unit at the University Hospital G. Martino di Messina -. And operators must inform parents about the safety of the vaccine. International scientific studies demonstrate the validity of this preventive tool. Of course, a good medical history must always be made, with particular attention to the neonatal period before 24 weeks and in preterm births, but this also applies to all other vaccinations. Unfortunately, in thirty years of intensive care I have also witnessed the deaths of children not vaccinated against Rotavirus “.

Faced with the fears advanced by families, the pediatrician has a very important task. “We are the link between the institutions and the health of the child, therefore, I believe that the first thing is to inform and involve the parents – explains Antonino Gulino, pediatrician of free choice -Who reads up on “Doctor Google” thinks that the damage of the virus is a simple diarrhea: it is therefore up to us to say that instead the Rotavirus has serious consequences. I have testimony of hospitalizations of children in shock who ended up in intensive care “. According to Gulino, it is also necessary to implement alternative vaccination sites, so that the opportunity to vaccinate children is more accessible, “extending the possibility of vaccinating to pediatricians as well: they are family figures and have more chances of being heard by part of the parents “.

The example of the province of Trapani, with its 79% coverage, marks a path made of collaboration with the Department of Prevention and Pediatricians, however there remains the difficulty in as many as 20% of children subjected to the first administration to complete the cycle within six months of life. “We know that this vaccination must be done with this timing, we cannot go further – he concludes Giuseppe Vella, pediatrician of free choice and regional secretary Fimp, the Italian Federation of pediatricians -. The impact of Covid on services is being felt. We must work to return to the collaboration between operators that existed before the pandemic. We must continue to train, make culture among pediatricians, hygienists, vaccination operators. And improve access to the vaccination registry, which can provide the pediatrician with fundamental information to direct the parent to complete the vaccination cycle “.